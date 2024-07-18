U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, an influential member of Maryland’s Congressional delegation and a national Democratic voice, has asked President Joe Biden to consider dropping out of the presidential election, according to a report. He’s the highest-ranking Maryland Democrat to do so.

Raskin penned a letter to Biden earlier this month that was full of praise but also compared the president to a tired baseball player needing to decide whether to continue, according to to The New York Times, which obtained a copy of the letter.

Raskin confirmed the authenticity of the letter and said in a statement to the Times: “My point was that we needed a strategic internal discussion about how to move forward to decisively win the election, which is of immeasurable importance to the future of America.”

A spokesperson for Raskin did not immediately respond Thursday to voicemail and email requests for comment.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Raskin, a Constitutional scholar and former state senator, was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2016, representing a district in the Washington, D.C., suburbs. He’s well-regarded among Democrats, particularly among the more liberal wing. He gained respect — and national prominence — for being one of the lead impeachment managers against then-President Donald Trump in 2021.

He’s the top-ranking Democrat on the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability.

President Joe Biden speaks on the Frederick Douglass Tunnel Bipartisan Infrastructure Law on Jan. 30, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman)

While Raskin’s letter, according to the Times, does not explicitly call on Biden to resign, his voice joins a chorus of influential Democrats pushing Biden to consider his options.

One day earlier, U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff of California, a prominent and powerful lawmaker, called on Biden to drop out of the campaign, as first reported by the Los Angeles Times. Schiff’s statement to the newspaper included: “I have serious concerns about whether the President can defeat Donald Trump in November.”

Biden has repeatedly insisted he is staying in the race.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Maryland Democrats have largely stayed silent on the matter or continued to promote Biden’s prospects. Gov. Wes Moore, in particular, has been one of Biden’s chief cheerleaders, even in the wake of a disappointing debate performance in June that sent many Democrats into a panic about their candidate.

Some politicos and pundits have begun guessing and prognosticating what might happen if Biden bowed out. Would Vice President Kamala Harris become the nominee, or might Democrats settle the matter at their convention next month?

Moore’s name has been floated as a potential replacement for Biden, or as a vice-presidential candidate should Harris become the presidential nominee. A poll circulating this week found Moore one of the most popular potential replacements, Politico reported. He has repeatedly said that he’s focused on his current job as governor.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott was asked by reporters Thursday who he thinks should replace Biden, if Biden withdraws.

“If the president decides to drop out, then the vice president should be the nominee, period,” Scott, a Democrat, said. “It’s literally the reason why we have the position. She’s been doing the work and doing a great job doing the work.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Scott cautioned against passing over the sitting vice president and alienating Black women, who are a key part of the Democratic electorate.

“We know who it should be. And I want to send a message to anyone, particularly my fellow Democrats, that if anyone goes out and says it should be anybody other than the vice president, then they’re showing us their true selves,” Scott said.

He continued: “I want them to hear me very clear: If you say it should be someone other than the vice president, if you go out and try to make it you, you are running the risk of having your party lose the group of people who have saved this country in election after election after election, in Black women.”

Biden made no public comments by midafternoon Thursday, as he remained at his home in Delaware with a case of COVID.