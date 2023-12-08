Early morning commuters faced delays after the Maryland Transit Administration replaced suspended light rail trains with shuttle buses.

Teresa Abrams, 59, cleans airplanes at BWI airport overnight and was trying to get home after finishing her shift at 8 a.m. But she won’t get home until lunch now that the light rail trains are down.

”The shuttles are worse because they have to stop at every stop and take even longer than the trains already do,” Abrams said at the Camden Yards rail stop.

As a Hunt Valley resident for eight years, Abrams rode Light Rail for years. She has since moved downtown, and it takes her two-and-half to three hours to get home Tuesday through Saturday.

”Anytime, I get off work it’s always a 42-minute wait just to get on the light rail. It’s taking even longer today.”

MTA is indefinitely suspending light rail service due to recent mechanical issues. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner)

The Maryland Transit Administration announced Thursday afternoon that it was indefinitely suspending rail service due to recent mechanical issues. The agency said it needs to inspect its entire fleet of 53 rail cars.

No timeline was given for when regular light rail service would resume.

“We’re taking action out of an abundance of caution, and in order to facilitate an expedited inspection and repair of the fleet,” said MTA Administrator Holly Arnold at an emergency press conference on Thursday.

MTA is pulling about 30 buses off their regular routes to run as shuttles between light rail stations, the agency said.

The light rail line runs from Hunt Valley in Baltimore County south to Glen Burnie in Anne Arundel County, running through downtown. It’s been mired by service disruptions over the years, with a recent fire event on Oct. 21 that revealed punctures in high voltage conduits that connect rail cars to their power source.

Arnold said Friday morning on X, formerly Twitter, “Our team is out this morning assisting riders with shuttle bus service.”

She added MTA and Alstom, the firm hired for maintenance on the rail cars, “have been working nonstop on vehicle inspections and are beginning repairs. We’ll be sharing our progress regularly as we work to restore service.”

She noted shuttle bus service can be tracked.

During the morning on Friday, not many people took MTA up on their shuttle bus offer. Those that did arrive at stations didn’t seem to know light rail service had been suspended.

Near the Lexington Market stop, transit riders opted for downtown CityLink buses or rode the city’s SubwayLink at North Eutaw and West Lexington Streets.

At the Camden Yards stop, seven people waited aboard a north-bound light rail shuttle bus. The majority of them got off at the Mt. Vernon stop on Centre Street. No additional riders got on as the shuttle continued to the line’s end in Hunt Valley.

A rider boards a shuttle bus at the Camden Yards stop on Friday. The buses are replacing the light rail service, which is suspended indefinitely. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner)

Area leaders have expressed frustration at the rail shutdown.

“We’ve been in touch with the Moore Administration about this issue and have been working to identify workaround solutions for residents who rely on Light Rail – especially in Baltimore’s historically underserved communities – and ensure Light Rail services resume in a timely manner,” said Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott in a statement.

“Thousands of Baltimoreans depend on the light rail to get to and from work, school, doctor’s appointments, and other crucial parts of life,” he said. “A prolonged suspension of services is simply unacceptable, and we will be doing everything in our power to ensure MTA addresses the necessary repairs as quickly as possible.”

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said, “The safety and wellbeing of our residents is a top priority. It is critical that the state move quickly to address the safety concerns and restore light rail service for our residents who rely on it.”

This story may be updated.