Pull out your best outfit, choose the best hat, place your bets and most importantly — get ready to have fun! The time has arrived for the running of the 148th Preakness Stakes at the Pimlico Race Course on Saturday.
Here is The Baltimore Banner’s ongoing coverage of the historic event, filled with stories ranging from helpful tips about what to expect on the big day to who’s running in the race. Also, We also have a very fun horse name generator, which you should really take a look at!
FAQs about 148th Preakness Stakes
How to make the most of Pimlico: Tips for attending Preakness
Preakness traffic: Road closures and parking restrictions to expect
Preakness Stakes weather forecast: Rain possible in Baltimore this weekend
Preakness LIVE: Want to see Bruno Mars at Preakness LIVE? You’ll have to stay late.
Preakness betting guide: Our pick for a winner (and advice on hitting that lucrative exacta)
Food and Drink: The Dish: Why these Baltimore restaurants won’t return to Preakness
Ahead of the race
First Mission scratched from Preakness field day before race
One of the top contenders in Saturday’s Preakness Stakes, First Mission, was scratched Friday morning, leaving Maryland’s prestigious Triple Crown race with a field of just seven horses.Read the full story
Preakness 2023: Analysis of every horse in the race
It first appeared that Mage’s job of defending his Triple Crown chances wouldn’t be getting any easier at Preakness, but some twists in the plan have knocked out strong contenders and left Mage as the only Derby runner to wheel back.Read the full story
7 Preakness storylines: The Derby winner is finally here again, but will the crowds return?
This will be the first year since 2018 that the Kentucky Derby winner has a chance to win Preakness and head to Belmont with a shot at the Triple Crown.Read the full story
Perspectives
The Preakness reminds us that Maryland needs a state song. No, not that one.
A letter to Gov. Wes Moore on how to bring the state together with a songRead the full story
Kyle Goon: Coffeewithchris’ Preakness bid gives Maryland training family hope for the ride of a lifetime
Maryland's hopes for the first state-bred champion since 1983 rest on Coffeewithchris, born in Woodbine and trained in Laurel. The long shot also represents a chance for the Salzman family to have a moment in the spotlight amid a business that is shifting around them.Read the full story
Many Black residents haven’t felt the Preakness was for them. That’s starting to change.
Organizers of the Preakness Stakes are trying to make the event more welcoming to Baltimore’s Black residents, including in nearby neighborhoods.Read the full story
Commentary: Willie Simms made history at the Preakness 125 years ago
Jockey Willie Simms, having won the Kentucky Derby twice and the Belmont Stakes twice in the 1890s, capped off his Hall of Fame career by winning the Preakness aboard Sly Fox in 1898. He remains the only Black jockey over his career to have won all three races that make up what for decades has been recognized as the Triple Crown of U.S. horse racing.Read the full story
The Culture Report: The Preakness Live lineup is a tale of two Baltimores
Last year, having headliners Megan Thee Stallion and Lauryn Hill made it seem like organizers were trying to build a connection with Black Baltimoreans. Pop juggernaut Bruno Mars and electronic dance music duo Sofi Tukker as next weekend’s stars feels like an intentional shift.Read the full story