Live blog: Special coverage of the 148th Preakness Stakes

The Baltimore Banner Staff

Published on: May 19, 2023 3:38 PM EDT

Jockey Jose Ortiz #5 riding Early Voting and the field make the first pass into the first turn during the 147th Running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 21, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Pull out your best outfit, choose the best hat, place your bets and most importantly — get ready to have fun! The time has arrived for the running of the 148th Preakness Stakes at the Pimlico Race Course on Saturday.

Here is The Baltimore Banner’s ongoing coverage of the historic event, filled with stories ranging from helpful tips about what to expect on the big day to who’s running in the race. Also, We also have a very fun horse name generator, which you should really take a look at!

Ahead of the race

First Mission scratched from Preakness field day before race

By Kyle Goon
Trainer Brad Cox reacts to the timed workout for First Mission on track during morning workouts at Pimlico Race Course as horses prepare for the Preakness Stakes in Baltimore. (Scott Serio/Eclipse Sportswire)
One of the top contenders in Saturday’s Preakness Stakes, First Mission, was scratched Friday morning, leaving Maryland’s prestigious Triple Crown race with a field of just seven horses.

Preakness 2023: Analysis of every horse in the race

By The Baltimore Banner Staff
Even with a smaller field, getting the Kentucky Derby winner into Preakness should provide good betting opportunities for long-shot and exotics plays, as well as setting up the storyline for a Triple Crown chase. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)
It first appeared that Mage’s job of defending his Triple Crown chances wouldn’t be getting any easier at Preakness, but some twists in the plan have knocked out strong contenders and left Mage as the only Derby runner to wheel back.

7 Preakness storylines: The Derby winner is finally here again, but will the crowds return?

By Brandon Weigel
Mage is the first Kentucky Derby winner to run in Preakness with a chance to win the Triple Crown in five years. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)
This will be the first year since 2018 that the Kentucky Derby winner has a chance to win Preakness and head to Belmont with a shot at the Triple Crown.

Perspectives

The Preakness reminds us that Maryland needs a state song. No, not that one.

By Rick Hutzell
Preakness 147. (Shan Wallace/The Baltimore Banner)
A letter to Gov. Wes Moore on how to bring the state together with a song

Kyle Goon: Coffeewithchris’ Preakness bid gives Maryland training family hope for the ride of a lifetime

By Kyle Goon
Coffeewithchris wins the Miracle Wood Stakes at Laurel Park in February 2023. (SNYDER/Courtesy of the Maryland Jockey Club)
Maryland's hopes for the first state-bred champion since 1983 rest on Coffeewithchris, born in Woodbine and trained in Laurel. The long shot also represents a chance for the Salzman family to have a moment in the spotlight amid a business that is shifting around them.

Many Black residents haven’t felt the Preakness was for them. That’s starting to change.

By John-John Williams IV
Derrick Chase, left, and LaRian Finney, right, are organizers of AfroPreak Lounge at Pimlico Race Course. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)
Organizers of the Preakness Stakes are trying to make the event more welcoming to Baltimore’s Black residents, including in nearby neighborhoods.

Commentary: Willie Simms made history at the Preakness 125 years ago

By Mark Allan Williams
Willie Simms celebrating after winning the 1897 Suburban Handicap with Ben Brush. (Keeneland Library Hemment Collection)
Jockey Willie Simms, having won the Kentucky Derby twice and the Belmont Stakes twice in the 1890s, capped off his Hall of Fame career by winning the Preakness aboard Sly Fox in 1898. He remains the only Black jockey over his career to have won all three races that make up what for decades has been recognized as the Triple Crown of U.S. horse racing.

The Culture Report: The Preakness Live lineup is a tale of two Baltimores

By Lawrence Burney
Megan Thee Stallion performs during Preakness Live in 2022. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images 1/ST)
Last year, having headliners Megan Thee Stallion and Lauryn Hill made it seem like organizers were trying to build a connection with Black Baltimoreans. Pop juggernaut Bruno Mars and electronic dance music duo Sofi Tukker as next weekend’s stars feels like an intentional shift.

