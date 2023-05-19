Pull out your best outfit, choose the best hat, place your bets and most importantly — get ready to have fun! The time has arrived for the running of the 148th Preakness Stakes at the Pimlico Race Course on Saturday.

Here is The Baltimore Banner’s ongoing coverage of the historic event, filled with stories ranging from helpful tips about what to expect on the big day to who’s running in the race. Also, We also have a very fun horse name generator, which you should really take a look at!