The 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee kicks off Tuesday at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor. This year, seven spellers from Maryland will be among the 243 contestants vying for the championship title. Representing various counties across the state, these young wordsmiths include Quint Karlsson, Amelia “Bindi” Ray, Lauren Merillana, Luke Noblezada, Arya Bhavansikar, Aruuke Rayeva and Megan Barrientos.

For live updates on Maryland’s spellers, stay tuned right here to our live blog. We’ll be tracking progress, sharing photos and fun facts, and cheering on our seven Maryland word whizzes every step of the way. Let the spelling begin!

