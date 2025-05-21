Maryland men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams isn’t waiting long to take the Terps back to Baltimore.

Maryland will play Coppin State at CFG Bank Arena on Nov. 3 in its season opener as part of the Naismith Hall of Fame Series Baltimore, it was announced Wednesday. The Terps last played in Baltimore in 2018, beating Loyola Chicago at what was then called Royal Farms Arena, 55-41.

“The Hall of Fame Series will be a tremendous way to open the upcoming season, and it is going to be special for the passionate basketball fans of Baltimore,” Williams said in a release. “It will be a good opportunity to get the Terps back in a city with such great basketball history.”

The Terps made the Sweet 16 last season, but have remade their roster and coaching staff since losing their entire starting five and coach Kevin Willard during an offseason exodus. Coppin State went 6-24 last season in its second year under coach Larry Stewart, finishing seventh in the eight-team Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

Towson, the Coastal Athletic Association regular season champions in 2024-25, and Loyola Maryland will also meet in the event as part of a Baltimore doubleheader.

Details on the two games, including game time, ticketing and broadcast coverage, will be shared at a later date.

“Returning to Baltimore for a second year demonstrates the growing excitement around the Hall of Fame Series and the region’s passion for college basketball,” said Melissa Meacham-Grossman, president of Position Sports, which is partnering with the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame to operate the event. “With Maryland headlining alongside respected local programs like Coppin State, Towson, and Loyola, this event highlights the incredible basketball tradition in and around Baltimore. It’s an honor to partner with the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame to bring these matchups back to the world-class CFG Bank Arena.”