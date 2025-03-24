Maryland freshman center Derik Queen delivered the shot of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament Sunday night. Then he delivered the line of the tournament.

Queen, a blue-chip recruit from Baltimore, banked in a running fadeaway as time expired to lead the fourth-seeded Terps to a wild 72-71 win over 12th-seeded Colorado State in Seattle.

The buzzer-beater came just seconds after Rams senior guard Jalen Lake hit a go-ahead 3-pointer, seemingly handing Maryland another last-gasp loss.

Coach Kevin Willard said in his postgame interview that Queen demanded the ball in the huddle before the Terps’ final play. Afterward, Queen was asked where his confidence came from.

“I’m from Baltimore,” said Queen, who finished with a team-high 17 points on 7-for-12 shooting, plus six rebounds and two blocks. “That’s why.”

Maryland will face top-seeded Florida on Thursday in the Sweet 16, the Terps’ first such appearance since 2016.

Queen, the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, committed to Maryland in February 2024 after a winding, drawn-out recruitment. He started his career at St. Frances with current Terps teammate Julian Reese, transferred to Montverde Academy in Florida as his star rose, then returned home for college, spurning big-time offers.

“I just want to put on for Baltimore,” Queen said Sunday. “A lot of people don’t really make it out of Baltimore, and I just wanted to come here and make a change. And hopefully I did make a change so Coach Willard can keep getting a lot of local kids.”