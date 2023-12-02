Indiana cruises past Maryland 65-53 in Big Ten opener for both teams

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Kel’el Ware had 18 points and 14 rebounds, Mackenzie Mgbako added 13 points and Indiana cruised past Maryland 65-53 on Friday night in the Big Ten Conference opener for both teams.

The contest marked the earliest the Hoosiers have opened Big Ten play since defeating Northwestern 68-66 on Dec. 1, 2018.

Malik Reneau made a 3-pointer with 13:51 remaining in the first half to give Indiana its first double-digit lead. Ware’s three-point play with 3:20 remaining before the break put the Hoosiers ahead by double figures for good.

Indiana scored 10 straight points in the second half, with three straight baskets by Trey Galloway, to extend the lead to 52-31. Indiana led by as many as 23 points in the second half. Maryland got within 12 at 61-49 after scoring 10 straight points, but the 7-foot Ware ended Indiana’s scoring drought.

Galloway finished with 12 and Reneau added 11 points for Indiana (6-1). Starting point guard Xavier Johnson did not play.

Jahmir Young led Maryland (4-4) with 20 points, and Julian Reese added 14. Senior forward Jordan Geronimo, who played his first three collegiate seasons with the Hoosiers, was scoreless on five field goal attempts.

The Hoosiers have won five of the last six matchups in the series, with the loss coming in the lone regular-season meeting last season in College Park. Indiana bounced back, behind 24 points from Trayce Jackson-Davis, to take down Maryland 70-60 in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago.