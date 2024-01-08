MINNEAPOLIS — Cam Christie scored 12 points, Elijah Hawkins and Dawson Garcia made big plays down the stretch and Minnesota upped its win streak to seven by ending a 10-game losing streak to Maryland with a 65-62 victory on Sunday night.

Christie sank five of 12 shots with two 3-pointers for the Golden Gophers (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten), who have won three of their first four conference games for the first time since the 2016-17 season. Garcia totaled 11 points, six rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots. Hawkins finished with 10 points, nine assists and six steals. Joshua Ola-Joseph scored 10.

Jahmir Young led the Terrapins (9-6, 1-3) with 20 points, adding eight rebounds. He made just five of 17 shots. Julian Reese and Donta Scott scored 14 apiece, with Reese grabbing nine rebounds and Scott snagging six.

Ola-Joseph scored eight points and Elijah Hawkins had four steals to help Minnesota take a 12-9 lead at the 14:11 mark. Reese answered with a basket and scored eight in a 14-0 run to give Maryland an 11-point lead five minutes later. Ola-Joseph had a layup to end the run and a scoring drought that nearly reached seven minutes.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Maryland went cold from there, and Braedon Carrington buried a 3-pointer to cap an 8-0 run and get the Golden Gophers within three at 23-20 with 3:40 left in the half. Reese made two free throws to end the run, Young sank two more and Scott scored in the paint as the Terrapins pushed their lead to 29-20. Parker Fox, a 44% free-throw shooter, made two for Minnesota, and the Golden Gophers trailed by seven at the half.

The Gophers, who missed 13 of 14 first-half shots from beyond the arc, battled back to take the lead at 47-45 on a Hawkins 3-pointer with 8:28 remaining. Garcia and Mike Mitchell Jr. sank their first baskets and Fox capped a 6-0 run with a dunk to give the Golden Gophers their biggest lead at 55-47 with 4:37 left to play.

Maryland scored five straight — all at the foul line. Garcia scored in the paint, but Scott sank a 3-pointer and the Terrapins trailed 57-55 with 56 seconds left. Hawkins hit a jumper 22 seconds later for a two-possession lead, and Minnesota used two free throws from Carrington and four from Garcia to clinch the victory.

Maryland leads the all-time series 16-3. Minnesota’s last home win over the Terps came in 2016. The Golden Gophers’ lone road win followed in 2017.