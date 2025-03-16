The Maryland men’s basketball team team has earned a No. 4 seed in the NCAA tournament and will face No. 13 seed Grand Canyon on Friday. The tipoff time will be announced later Sunday night.

The Terps (25-8), a popular dark-horse Final Four pick, learned Sunday that they will open tournament play in Seattle, as part of the West region. With a win over the Western Athletic Conference tournament champion Lopes (26-7), they would face the winner of the game between No. 5 seed Memphis and No. 12 seed Colorado State in the second round on Sunday.

An appearance in the Sweet 16, which Maryland has reached just once over the past two decades, would send the Terps to San Francisco, where a matchup with No. 1 seed Florida, the Southeastern Conference tournament champion, likely awaits.

Maryland was picked to finish 10th in the Big Ten Conference in the league’s media poll after missing the NCAA tournament last year and losing four of five starters. But coach Kevin Willard found a starting backcourt in the transfer portal — guards Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Rodney Rice and Selton Miguel all shoot at least 37% from 3-point range — paired top recruit Derik Queen with Julian Reese in the frontcourt and got enough from a thin bench to help lead the Terps to a second-place finish in the Big Ten.

Maryland lost to eventual conference tournament champion Michigan on Saturday on a buzzer-beating layup, likely costing itself a shot at a No. 3 seed. The Terps entered Sunday ranked No. 10 in the NCAA’s data-driven NET rankings, which consider a team’s resume and overall efficiency, but lagged behind other schools in their number of high-quality wins.

Grand Canyon is making its third straight NCAA tournament appearance and upset fifth-seeded Saint Mary’s as a No. 12 seed last year. The Lopes rank No. 93 nationally in analytical website KenPom’s Division I rankings, with the No. 149 offense and No. 67 defense. Forward JaKobe Coles and guard Tyon Grant-Foster have averaged a combined 29.3 points per game.