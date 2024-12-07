When Michael Locksley took over as head coach of Maryland football in 2019, he promised to keep the best high school players in the state at home by keeping “the gates around the DMV.” That hasn’t always been doable, but on Saturday Locksley secured a commitment from one of the nation’s top recruits in the class of 2026.

Zion Elee, a five-star edge rusher from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, verbally committed to the Terps, he announced on Instagram. The commitment, first reported by On3, makes Elee the highest-ranked recruit to commit to Maryland, according to ESPN’s rankings, surpassing wide receiver Stefon Diggs in the class of 2012.

According to 247Sports, Elee is the top-ranked player in Maryland and the second-ranked player nationally. He had offers from schools across the country, including Oregon and Ohio State. Elee told 247Sports after his decision that “Maryland was in my recruitment since the beginning, and they’ve always been looking at me. They’ve always been saying I was someone that could change their program.”

Elee is one of four recruits in the 2026 class, and he’s the third player from St. Frances Academy, along with tight end Damon Hall Jr. and cornerback Khmari Bing. In a post on X, Elee hinted that more players could be joining, tagging three-star offensive lineman Edward Baker at St. Frances and five-star offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho at Georgetown Preparatory School.

Elee vaulted up prospect rankings during his sophomore year at Joppatowne High School in Harford County by recording 64 tackles and 13 sacks. He transferred to St. Frances this fall for his junior year.

The Terps ended their run of three straight bowl game appearances by finishing the 2024 campaign at 4-8, but Locksley sealed a strong recruiting class for next season last week. The class, which ranked No. 27 in the country per 247Sports, is headlined by four-star quarterback Malik Washington from Archbishop Spalding.