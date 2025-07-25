A 9-year-old died Thursday night after playing in the wave pool at Hersheypark, according to park officials.

Despite lifesaving efforts by first responders, lifeguards and medical staff, the child was taken to Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and died, park officials said.

“Our hearts break for this child and the child’s family,” John Lawn, chief executive of Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Co., said in a statement. “We extend our deepest condolences for their loss.”

Park officials said the wave pool was closed Friday out of respect for the family. The pool is part of The Boardwalk at Hersheypark, a water park in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

The Boardwalk, featuring 16 water attractions, holds more than 1 million gallons of water and includes the 378,000-gallon wave pool, water slides, water coasters and a lazy river.

At the time of the incident, 10 lifeguards were assigned to the wave pool and more than 100 certified lifeguards were stationed throughout The Boardwalk, park officials said. Lifeguards at the wave pool are trained in deep-water lifesaving, basic life support, CPR, AED use, supplemental oxygen support and first aid.

Lawn said the park will conduct a thorough investigation, cooperate with authorities and provide updates in the coming days.

The Derry Township Police Department said in a statement that it is assisting park officials and the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office with investigating the child’s death.

“We are still in the early stages of this process, and we are working to gather all of the facts in the incident,” the department said.

Lawn said the park will honor the child’s memory by focusing on guest safety at Hersheypark.