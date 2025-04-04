The last thing Kilmar Abrego Garcia, 29, said to his wife was to take care of their 5-year-old son, who is named after him.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement had detained Abrego Garcia not long after he picked up his child from school on March 12, setting off a case that has garnered national attention over the deportation efforts of the Trump administration, which have already drawn scrutiny for defying court rulings. Abrego Garcia was sitting handcuffed on the curb when his wife arrived.

“Si fueres fuerte, yo seré fuerte,” he said. “I’ll be strong if you are.”

Recounting the moment on Friday, Jennifer Vasquez Sura said she hasn’t seen or heard from him since. It was her first speaking appearance since news of her husband’s deportation was reported. She stood with advocates from CASA, a national immigrants rights organization, as dozens called for the Trump administration to bring Abrego Garcia back.

A judge is set to hear arguments on Friday from both the Department of Homeland Security and the legal team representing Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran who had been a resident of Beltsville. The government admitted this week that his deportation resulted from an “administrative error.” The outcome of the hearing may have broader implications for the legal limits of the administration’s authority on deportations.

Sura, who said she identified her husband from his tattoo in a photo of prisoners in El Salvador, stood by advocates holding signs with pictures of Abrego Garcia kissing his son’s cheek.

What federal officials are calling an administrative mistake has thrown the family into fear, heartbreak and jeopardy, advocates said.

Abrego Garcia and Sura are parents of three children. All of them have disabilities.

Abrego Garcia is believed to be currently detained at El Salvador’s Terrorism Confinement Center, a notorious prison, despite a 2019 court ruling granting him protection due to the threat of gang persecution in his home country.

“This cannot stand,” Lucia Curiel, who represented Abrego Garcia in 2019, said at the news conference. “We need to bring Kilmar home.”

As she addressed a room of reporters, Sura’s voice broke and she began to tear up. When she wakes up from the few hours she is able to sleep at night, she said, her surroundings still feel like a nightmare.

Days ago, Sura caught her 10-year-old daughter trying to reach her father, sending him messages from her tablet telling him she missed him and wished she could trade places with him. She said her child is desperate “to make sense of something not even adults have answers to.”

The Trump administration has said Abrego Garcia is a member of the violent gang MS-13, but his family and attorney strongly dispute these allegations, insisting that there is no credible proof. His legal team plans to ask the judge to order DHS to facilitate his return, though the administration maintains it has no obligation to do so.

Abrego Garcia fled El Salvador after the gang Barrio 18 threatened him and his family in an attempt to extort them for “rent” money, according to court papers. He came to the U.S. as an undocumented person around 2011, according to his lawyers, and made his way to Maryland to join his older brother, a U.S. citizen.

In 2019, Abrego Garcia faced an immigration hearing after he was arrested while looking for work and turned over to ICE following allegations that he was a member of MS-13. But his attorney at the time pushed back against the claim, which relied on a confidential informant.

Abrego Garcia applied for asylum but was denied by an immigration judge because he did not apply within one year of entering the U.S. But the judge did grant “withholding of removal,” which allowed him to live in the country and work lawfully, on the basis of the likely threats he faced if he returned to El Salvador.

Krystal Oriadha, Prince George’s County councilmember for District 7, said Abrego Garcia’s deportation was “intentional.”

“If we do not rally together and stand with our brothers and sisters right now,” she said, “there will be a moment where there’s no one left to protect you.”