No. 9 Severna Park tops Broadneck for Anne Arundel girls lacrosse repeat

Severna Park’s girls lacrosse team came into Monday evening’s Anne Arundel County title match looking to repeat. Thanks to a dominant effort, the Falcons accomplished that goal as well as huge momentum for the state playoffs.

No. 9 Severna Park defeated 10th-ranked Broadneck, 12-6, for the league crown at Glen Burnie’s Pop Whayland Stadium. Charlotte Diez and Stella Bordone each recorded a hat trick for the Falcons (12-3 overall).

“I couldn’t be prouder,” Severna Park first-year coach Annie Houghton said. “We played as a team, capitalized on every opportunity we had.”

Severna Park beat Broadneck two weeks ago, 8-7, in a rain-soaked affair. On a much drier and seasonably comfortable evening Monday, the Falcons showed the ability to respond to challenges.

After Broadneck struck first on Lily Trout’s free position score, Severna Park recorded unanswered goals from Diez, Alyssa Gore-Chung, Maria Bragg and Bordone for a 4-1 advantage it never relinquished. Bordone’s first goal of the game came with eight seconds left in the half.

“We were finishing on shots,” Houghton said. “We were playing patient and played our game.”

“I’m a little more perplexed with our offensive end,” Broadneck coach Katy Kelley said. “Because we had the ball quite a bit in the first half.”

Bordone scored her second within the first minute of the second half to extend the Falcons’ lead to 5-1. The Bruins responded with goals from Lilly Kelley and Trout to pull within 5-3, and Lexi Dupcak found the back of the net to keep the reigning Class 4A state champs in striking distance at 6-4.

Broadneck (10-5) got no closer as Severna Park scored the next five goals with Bordone completing her hat trick, followed by tallies from Sara Kreis and Gore-Chung. Diez scored twice to finish her hat trick.

Falcon goalie Allison Schiavone appreciated her teammates’ efforts.

Charlotte Diez (left) finished with three goals and Allison Schiavone stopped four shots as Severna Park reclaimed the Anne Arundel County girls lacrosse crown Friday. The Falcons next play in the Class 3A South Region 2 semifinals Friday. (Trevor Colgan)

“I have full confidence in my team,” Schiavone said. “It just makes me so proud of everyone. Even if the lead gets cut, I know everyone on offense can respond.”

Lily Trout and Lilly Kelley each scored twice for Broadneck, which begins its quest for a third straight Class 4A state crown Thursday against Annapolis in a East Region 2 semifinal. Severna Park will play either Arundel or Oxon Hill in the Class 3A South Region 2 semifinals.

“It’s exciting,” said Houghton, whose team last won a state title in 2019 (4A) . “Moving on one game at a time, moving on to the next game and looking forward to playoffs.”

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIP

at Glen Burnie

NO. 9 SEVERNA PARK 12, NO. 10 BROADNECK 6

Severna Park 4 8 — 12

Broadneck 1 5 — 6

GOALS: Severna Park- Charlotte Diez 3, Stella Bordone 3, Alyssa Gore-Chung 2, Maria Bragg, Regan McDonnell, Sara Kreis; Broadneck- Lily Trout 2, Lilly Kelley 2, Lexi Dupcak, Olivia Orso.