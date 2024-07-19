Carroll J. “Fitz” Fitzgerald, a former Baltimore City Council member who survived a 1976 shooting rampage at a temporary City Hall office, has died. He was 89.

Fitzgerald died July 8.

Fitzgerald was wounded in a 1976 shooting by Charles A. Hopkins in temporary rented offices during renovations at City Hall.

Hopkins headed for then-Mayor William Donald Schaefer’s office and shot mayoral aide Kathleen Nolan in the neck. Hopkins then took Joanne McQuade, another mayoral aide, hostage and pushed her along at gunpoint. McQuade broke loose and ran, while Hopkins opened fire, killing council member Dominic Leone and wounding four others, including Fitzgerald.

Council member J. Joseph Curran Sr., who had a heart attack during the encounter, died within a year.

In 1977, a jury found Mr. Hopkins not guilty by reason of insanity, and he was committed to the Clifton T. Perkins Hospital Center.

Fitzgerald, a Democrat, ran for a seat on the City Council in 1971 and won. He went on to serve three terms.

One of his achievements was working with Schaefer on the redevelopment of the Inner Harbor.

He left the council in 1983, and his wife, Mary Alberta Stevenson, whom he married in 1958, filled the last year of his term on the council, family members said.

In addition to his son, he is survived by another son, Timothy Fitzgerald, of Rodgers Forge; two daughters, Mary Elizabeth Bollinger, of Perry Hall, and Mary Carol Pearce, of Monkton; 12 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held earlier this month.