George Levi Russell Jr., the first African American to sit on the Circuit Court in Maryland, died Saturday, friends and family said. He was 96.

Russell was a man of many firsts. After serving as an associate judge of the Supreme Bench of Baltimore in the mid-1960s, he became the first African American to sit on an appellate court in Maryland. Later, he was the first Black city solicitor of Baltimore, the first Black president of the Baltimore City Bar Association and one of the first Black candidates for Baltimore mayor.

The pioneering lawyer was also a champion of racial justice and Black history. He established Harbor Bank, one of the country’s largest minority-owned banks, in 1982. Four years later, in a nationwide first, he merged his all-Black law firm with a predominantly white firm. In the early 2000s, he worked for years to open the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History and Culture.

“I want to demonstrate to those who come behind me that they can be successful with hard work, and it is their obligation to serve the community,” Russell said in a 2000 interview after being named a distinguished graduate of the University of Maryland law school. “In me, I want them to see a sermon rather than hear one.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Russell was born March 19, 1929 in Baltimore. One of eight children, his mother was a homemaker, while his father was a postal worker, according to a biography in The HistoryMakers, a nonprofit institution chronicling Black history. His father always told him to aim high, so he decided to be a lawyer in the third grade, he said in a 2005 Baltimore Sun interview.

He attended city public schools, graduating from Frederick Douglass High School in 1946. There, he served as the sports editor of the school newspaper and was a member of the debate team. As he grew older, he became more aware of the injustices he and others faced because of their skin color, recalling in the Sun interview that Black students were often given books already used by white classmates.

“They had pages that were marked over,” Russell said, troubled by the notion that Black students were treated as lesser than their white peers. “Some of the pages were torn.”

After high school, he studied economics at Lincoln University, an HBCU in Pennsylvania, where he again joined the debate team. He also pledged Kappa Alpha Psi, a historically Black fraternity. He earned a law degree from UMD in 1954 and was drafted into the Army soon after. He practiced law while in the military and was in charge of courts, boards and special courts-martial, according to The HistoryMakers.

After his time in the Army, Russell became an associate at Brown, Allen, Watts, and Murphy, one of the inaugural Black law firms in Baltimore and the first to have an office downtown. His career accelerated quickly from there, leading to many of his “firsts” in Baltimore and Maryland. Afterward, he was a partner at Russell & Thompson, and later Josey, Gibson, Allen and Mitchell.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“He leaves a legacy of a leader that says that we as a people, as a country, shouldn’t just focus on what is now or what seems to be happening, but on possibilities,” said Larry Gibson, a longtime friend and colleague who also broke racial barriers in law. “So much of what he played a major role in getting done, people had difficulty understanding that it was really possible. I don’t even think he wanted to be a judge. I think he did it just to show that it could happen.”

When Russell was appointed to the Circuit Court in 1966, Gibson was a law school student. He and other Black people, lawyers and non-lawyers alike, would “literally go and sit in this court just to watch this Black judge operate.”

Russell enjoyed opening doors for others, Gibson said. Whenever he’d accomplished one task, he just moved onto the next, determined to make an impact where he could. He ran for Baltimore mayor in 1971, coming second in the Democratic primary to the eventual mayor, William Donald Schaefer.

That year, there were two strong Black candidates on the ballot, Gibson said, and the results showed “the potential for a Black vote in the city, because up until then, our politics was pretty much effective, we thought, only in one part of the city.”

Through the years, Russell became known for his charismatic demeanor and his sense of humor. He argued cases before the U.S. Supreme Court and represented a host of clients ranging from the police commissioner to a state senator, The Sun reported.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

He had an unshakeable moral compass that guided him through difficult decisions, including whether to allow the Ku Klux Klan to use what is now the Baltimore Convention Center. He decided they could. As city solicitor, he also defended the city against a lawsuit brought by the NAACP. He acknowledged that many African Americans didn’t understand his rationale.

Still, he was a consistent advocate for racial equality and social advancement for Black Americans. In 1994, he was appointed chair of the Maryland Museum of African American History and Culture Commission, and he helped create the Maryland African American Museum Corporation.

He was arguably the biggest champion for the Lewis Museum, raising more than $30 million to build the institution downtown. Colleagues had considered purchasing an existing building, but “he was absolutely determined that the Black museum was going to be built new,” Gibson said. “It wasn’t going to be what he called a ‘hand-me-down building.‘”

It opened in 2005.

“Had he not had the tenacity that he had, the Reginald F. Lewis Museum probably wouldn’t be standing today,” said Terri Lee Freeman, president of the Lewis Museum. “He was determined that this would not just be any throwaway building that they were going to give to the African American Museum, that it was going to be a state-of-the-art building and institution that was representative of the greatness of the contributions of African Americans in the state of Maryland.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Though Freeman didn’t personally meet Russell, stories of his leadership still live within the institution, she said. She knows with certainty that he was not a pushover.

“Before there was a National Museum of African American History and Culture, there was a Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History and Culture, and that was because Mr. Russell led the charge that this needed to happen,” she said.

George L. Russell III, who followed in his father's footsteps, at his nomination hearing in to the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland. (U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary)

Russell is survived by his son, George Russell III, who followed in his father’s footsteps as a lawyer. The younger Russell is currently chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland.

This story will be updated.

The Banner publishes news stories about people who have recently died in Maryland. If your loved one has passed and you would like to inquire about an obituary, please contact obituary@thebaltimorebanner.com. If you are interested in placing a paid death notice, please contact groupsales@thebaltimorebanner.com or visit this website.