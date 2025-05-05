Former Walters Art Museum CEO and Executive Director Julia M. Alexander died Sunday night at the Greater Baltimore Medical Center, the Baltimore museum confirmed. The cause of death was a heart attack. She was 57.

The Claremont, California, native was named the Walters’ director in 2013 — the fifth in the museum’s history and the first woman to hold the position. In 2024, she left the Walters to become president of New York’s Samuel H. Kress Foundation, which supports the studies of European art, architecture and archaeology.

She is survived by two children, Jack and Beatrice; her mother, Catharine Alexander; her former husband Dr. John Marciari; and her sister, Kitty Alexander, according to a statement from Alexander’s family provided to the Walters.

Last year, Peter Bain, president of the Walters’ board of trustees, described Alexander’s tenure as “incredibly successful,” particularly her leadership during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Julia will be leaving with a remarkable legacy and a long list of accomplishments, from her impact on our audience engagement through strong exhibitions and programs, to her leadership in forging new investments in our facilities and our staff,” Bain said in a statement at the time.

Alexander studied art history and French at Wellesley College in Massachusetts and earned master’s degrees at New York University and Yale University, where she also completed a doctoral degree in art history in 1999. Before the Walters, she worked at the Yale Center for British Art at Yale University and the San Diego Museum of Art.

In a 2024 interview with The Banner, Alexander praised Baltimore’s “vibrant art and culture scene.”

“There’s really an integrated community of living artists and art from the past. And it’s in a city that’s not too big for itself, so all of us come together regularly and deeply,” she said.

When asked her advice for the next director, Alexander said to “lean into every single thing Baltimore has to offer.”

“Baltimore is so unique and exciting. It has so much potential to be the leading arts city in the world,” Alexander said.

Kate Burgin took over as the Walters’ CEO and executive director in January.

This story will be updated.