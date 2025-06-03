Welcome to Richard “Dick” Story’s school of business. Here’s some free advice: If a meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m., show up at 8:50. Always keep your door open; be available and accessible. Remember that it’s not about who you know, it’s about who knows you.

If you have to eat a frog, don’t spend a lot of time thinking about it — as in, if you have to own up to a mistake or share bad news, just get it over with. And if you have to eat two frogs, eat the big one first.

As the longtime CEO of the Howard County Economic Development Authority, Story knew a thing or two about doing business. More importantly, he knew a thing or two about people — and that both matters were deeply intertwined.

So while Story will be remembered for his achievements and awards, those who knew and loved him say they’ll most remember the guidance he gave and the kindness he extended. They’ll also hold close the memories of Story emceeing local events as the unofficial “voice of Howard County.”

“He had that fabulous voice that commanded attention in a very thoughtful and wonderful way,” said Dyan Brasington, a retired economic development executive who worked with Story. “He gave a lot to our profession through not only being smart about our profession, but really his servant leadership style and willingness to enjoy a greater community.”

Story, also an Army veteran and an active community volunteer, died May 23 of kidney cancer. He was 79.

He was born Aug. 7, 1945, and raised in Betterton, a tiny town on the Chesapeake Bay. Both of his parents were German, and his mother an immigrant. He was a natural athlete and swimmer, and sports continued to be a big part of his life as he grew older.

It was small-town living, so all the kids in Betterton knew each other. Virginia Clark moved to town in the sixth grade, but she and Story really hit it off at Chestertown High School and started dating. After graduation, Story used his booming voice to land a job as an announcer at radio station WCTR in Chestertown.

He was drafted into the Army in 1966 and was immediately deployed to Germany. Story served as commander of an engineering unit responsible for making weapons to protect the border between Germany and what was then Czechoslovakia.

He and Virginia married in 1968, and she moved to Germany to be with him for his last year of service. Upon their return to the United States, Story went back to radio as news director at WTTR in Carroll County. He took evening classes at Towson University and in 1977 earned a bachelor’s degree in communications.

(Courtesy of Karen Cherry)

He often interviewed county officials and business executives, developing a keen understanding of the local economy. When county commissioners were eventually looking for a full-time economic development director, they asked Story.

He was the first executive director of the Carroll County Economic Development Commission, where he worked for five years and helped create an airport industrial park.

“That was important to him, because he was benefiting the county and the businesses in that county,” said his daughter, Karen Cherry. “He loved what he was doing because he could see the impact that he was making.”

He later continued that work through leadership roles at similar organizations, including Maryland Economic Growth Associates and the Baltimore County Economic Development Commission. In 1993, he became CEO of the Howard County Economic Development Authority, where he served for nearly 18 years.

Pam Ruff, the executive director of the Maryland Economic Development Association, met Story in the early 1980s. He quickly became a mentor and later a friend, teaching Ruff the value of collaboration and the power of a good attitude. He excelled at putting together strong teams and empowering his colleagues to do their best work, she said.

“He was consistent about how he was there for people,” Ruff said. “If he was having a bad day, I didn’t know it.”

While Story will be remembered for his achievements and awards, those who knew and loved him say they’ll most remember the guidance he gave and the kindness he extended. (Courtesy of Karen Cherry)

Stacie Hunt, the former president and CEO of Leadership Howard County, said Story would go out of his way to build personal connections with others. Because Hunt lived in Germany for a few years, they often exchanged silly German phrases. They also sometimes went back and forth with puns, but Story usually had the last word, she said.

For all of that humor and wit, Story was still a serious businessman, and his military polish never faded, Hunt said. His hair was always perfect, his shirts always crisp. And he had a professional reputation that if you needed something done — and done well — Story was your man.

“Even though he didn’t live in Howard County, he did so much for this community,” Hunt said. “There is an imprint of him in so many places.”

Story finished his career at Howard Bank in 2017, but those who knew him also knew he could never really retire. He continued volunteering, a lifelong passion. He devoted time to many Maryland organizations, including the American Cancer Society and the Boy Scouts of America.

His home life was equally as fruitful as his professional career. In 1971, he and Virginia welcomed Cherry, their first child, and later a son, Jeff. The family lived in Westminster and attended church every Sunday. When Cherry was little, she once had the opportunity to star in a commercial with him at the radio station. She thought it was the coolest thing ever.

“He had very high expectations for himself and everyone around him,” Cherry said. “There was pressure to do well, but there was also support when you needed it. So I think that he always worked to find that balance between encouragement, discipline and support.”

Story with his wife, Virginia, left; his daughter, Karen Cherry, center; and Ryann Marchetti, his grandchild. (Courtesy of Karen Cherry)

Though they lived in Carroll County, the family often traveled to visit relatives and eat crabs on the Eastern Shore. Story was an expert on picking and eating crabs, a skill he made sure to pass onto his children and, later, his six grandchildren. The family had dinner together every Sunday.

For fun, the grandkids would spend one-week stints at “camp with MomMom and PopPop.” Each child would have the chance to spend alone time with their grandparents, and they set the agenda and menu.

Story was also a big collector, from coins to stamps to golf balls. He loved putting together puzzles. And, in retirement, he started a tradition of taking sunset photos from his front porch in Betterton, which he always shared on Facebook.

His friends would wait to see what sunset Story would upload that day, perhaps featuring a ship traveling through the bay or an eagle soaring across the sky. Or, sometimes, the beauty of the sunset — with its purples and pinks and oranges — was enough by itself.

