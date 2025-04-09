Vicki Brick, CEO of the Baltimore-based Brick Bodies Fitness Services chain, has died after a years-long battle with ovarian cancer, her family announced Wednesday.

“Vicki was a cherished daughter and a loving mother, wife and sister,” the Brick family said in a Facebook post. “She was an innovator, a leader and an inspiration to everyone she knew. Her dedication and contribution to the Brick Bodies brand has helped shape us into the clubs you know and love today.”

Brick was also a standout basketball player at McDonogh School, and played on the University of Maryland’s women’s team from 2000 to 2004. During her senior year, she served as captain and helped the team reach the second round of the NCAA tournament, according to Maryland Women’s Basketball.

Throughout her collegiate career, she shot over 40% from the field, averaged 5.7 points per game and racked up 364 assists.

Vicki Brick played on the University of Maryland’s women’s team from 2000 to 2004. (Maryland Athletics)

After graduating from college with a degree in kinesiology and communications, Brick played basketball in Australia and the Philippines before returning to the U.S. and joining the family business. At the time, her parents were opening up a new gym location, and Brick started working in sales, she said in a 2015 interview with her alma mater.

“For me, sales was very similar to playing sports — every day, you have to bring your game and prove your worth,” Brick said at the time. “Its production base and my pay (were) directly related to how well I performed. I loved the challenge and the competition.”

She worked her way up to general manager, and in 2013, became vice president of the company. She more than doubled club membership, from 4,000 to 10,000, within nine months of taking on the role. At the start of 2015, she replaced her father as CEO of the company, which currently has locations in Timonium, Reisterstown and Baltimore City.

“Vicki loved our members,” her family said in the social media post announcing her death. “During her battle with ovarian cancer, she found joy in viewing your posts and stories, and seeing the thriving community we have built together. Your smiles and triumphs brought sunshine to even her darkest days.”

Her parents, Victor and Lynne, and her brother, Jon, asked for privacy as the family processes the loss. She is also survived by her husband, Evan Zupancic, and their daughter, Jordan. Funeral arrangements are forthcoming.

In the 2015 interview, Brick said she enjoyed the variety of her job — some days, she would spend hours in executive meetings talking about finances, and others, she’d be in clubs inspecting cleanliness or assisting with management training.

“As the CEO, I get to choose what we need to focus on as a company to help us grow,” she said.

Brick was diagnosed with Stage 3 ovarian cancer in 2021, a month after her 40th birthday. She’d given birth to her daughter two years before and noticed some unusual pain at the time, but doctors said her body was just adjusting after childbirth. After her diagnosis, she underwent various treatments, including chemotherapy, Brick wrote in a 2023 blog post. She was determined to fight — for her health, for her family, for her daughter.

“Every day I am thankful that I am alive,” she said in 2023.

The news of Brick’s passing prompted an immediate outpouring of support from friends, acquaintances and colleagues across Maryland. Within 18 hours of the family announcing her death, their social media post had garnered roughly 2,000 likes and was shared nearly 200 times. Loved ones have also shared their own tributes.

“Those who had the privilege of working with Vicki, whether inside her clubs or across the industry, know she led with both brilliance and kindness,” wrote Taylor Gabhart, editor of the fitness publication Club Solutions Magazine. “She was an innovator and a guiding light — someone who didn’t just adapt to change but often led it. Her ability to combine sharp business acumen with deep compassion made her an extraordinary force in the industry.”

Gabhart said Brick’s impact on Club Solutions was “deeply personal.” She was a contributor and thought leader, Gabhart said, but also a friend who shared her passion and insights freely. Brick also believed firmly in the importance of people-first leadership, she said.

Heidi Klotzman, CEO of an entertainment business, said she first met Brick at a high school house party, and found her to be “friendly and down to earth when you didn’t have to be.” Later, they reconnected as women in business, and Klotzman helped advertise Brick Bodies and organize holiday parties.

“We weren’t besties or anything, and we didn’t see each other often,” Klotzman wrote in a Facebook post. “Nonetheless, you profoundly impacted my life and did something generous for my family that I’ll never forget. I’m not alone in my gratitude. Look at the outpouring of love you’re receiving. We take for granted that people in our lives will always be around. You were so enduring and strong.”

