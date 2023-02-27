The Baltimore Banner will launch its inaugural Emerging Leaders event in May. This event will shine a light on the next generation of community leaders and the impact they are making. Help us find rising leaders driving growth and positive change in Baltimore and throughout Maryland.

We are inviting nominations from the community for this honor. A selection committee made up of members from The Baltimore Banner along with a small group of CEOs renowned for their work in the community will vet the nominations. This passing of the baton is designed to inspire generational commitment to the importance of bringing meaningful change to Baltimore and our region.

Nominees should have shown a personal commitment to service. This is demonstrated through the launching of an initiative designed to help better Baltimore and/or the surrounding communities for its residents. These initiatives should be community-minded and designed to help those in need. Candidates should be 40 years of age or younger.

Send nominations to nominations@thebaltimorebanner.com and include “Emerging Leaders” in the subject line. In the body of the email, write a brief description of the nominee’s accomplishments and background and the reasons why they merit consideration. The deadline for nominations is March 13. Our inaugural class of nominees will be selected by March 31.