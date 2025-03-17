Baltimore County’s housing crisis is worsening, with rising rents, a shortage of affordable housing and systemic barriers to homeownership leaving many residents struggling. Yet, the county’s Urban Rural Demarcation Line, established in 1967 before the Fair Housing Act, continues to limit where new housing can be built (There’s a push to make rural Baltimore County even more untouchable — despite housing crisis, March 3, 2025). While intended to control sprawl and preserve green space, it now restricts responsible development, making it harder to address our growing housing needs.

With much of the land inside the URDL already built out, large-scale affordable housing projects are nearly impossible without expensive redevelopment. Expanding development beyond the URDL doesn’t mean unchecked sprawl — it means smart, equity-driven planning that balances growth with sustainability. By allowing targeted mixed-income communities, workforce housing and housing for persons with disabilities, we can create economic opportunities, reduce housing segregation, and ensure every resident has access to safe and attainable housing.

How is Baltimore County affirmatively furthering fair housing? The housing crisis demands bold solutions, not outdated restrictions. Baltimore County must reevaluate the URDL and embrace policies that reflect today’s realities. It’s time to prioritize people over arbitrary boundaries and build a future where housing is accessible for all.

Sharonda Dillard-Huffman is a candidate for Baltimore County Council.