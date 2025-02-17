Much like real leaders, fictional presidents really run the gamut. Some of the best depictions showcase those who are very good at their jobs. Others are terrible at them. One is actually not the president at all.

But on my Presidents Day list of the best and worst pop culture commanders in chief, the films and TV shows in which they appear are still enjoyable. That’s mostly because, in the end, the good guys usually win. Here’s hoping that happens on this side of the screen, too.

Best

Jed Bartlet (Martin Sheen), ‘The West Wing’

I’ve written before about my love of this optimistic, if occasionally bombastic show and its idealistic Latin-quoting president. He doesn’t always do the right thing, but at his best, Bartlet is selfless, paternal and given to epic speeches that seem specifically created to be played over a rousing symphonic phrase. He’s got a great head of hair and he gives a damn about democracy. Now he’s going to give you a soliloquy about it!

Elizabeth McCord (Téa Leoni), ‘Madam Secretary’

Spoilers ahead: Former CIA operative McCord doesn’t technically become president until the last season of this CBS drama. By then, though, you’re already invested in how this extremely smart woman, dedicated mom to some very annoying kids and loving wife of a hot husband (Tim Daly) leads the country. Of all of the people on this list, she’s far and away the most qualified and competent for the position. The series ends with her heading on a whistle-stop tour to pass the Equal Rights Amendment. Sigh.

James Sawyer (Jamie Foxx), ‘White House Down’

Sawyer is an Obama-esque nice guy and reluctant action hero who bands together with wannabe Secret Service agent Channing Tatum to save tourists who have been taken hostage during a White House tour. Is this a great movie? Nope. That’s why I love it. It’s basically Presidential Rock ‘Em, Sock ’Em Terrorists. But Sawyer comes off as a steady leader and one you’d want to fight for. Also, his first lady is Garcelle Beauvais, Foxx’s one-time “The Jamie Foxx Show” co-star and my current favorite “Real Housewife.”

James Marshall (Harrison Ford), ‘Air Force One’

Everything about this movie is ridiculous. But as a superfan of Ford’s version of Jack Ryan in “Patriot Games” and “Clear and Present Danger,” this is as close as we got to Ford-as-Ryan actually being president. The titular aircraft gets hijacked by a gang of Russians, including leader Egor Korshunov, played by Gary Oldman in the most scenery-chewing performance of his career. It’s delightful. I also spent the better part of the ’90s bellowing “Get off my plane!” to myself and giggling, because I am easily amused.

Thomas J. Whitmore (Bill Pullman), ‘Independence Day’

Great movie presidents should know their way around a rousing speech. Faced with a massive alien invasion, Whitmore’s declaration to fighter pilots before the ultimate battle is the best. “We will not go quietly into the night! We will not vanish without a fight!” The fact that he could deliver this without sounding like Dr. Seuss proves his greatness.

Worst

Fitzgerald ‘Fitz’ Grant III (Tony Goldwyn), ‘Scandal’

Sure, he was cute. But Fitz was also a nepo-baby dummy whose presidency was literally created in a conspiracy featuring his politician daddy and his mistress (Kerry Washington), the latter of whom continued to save his sorry butt. Oh, and he also murdered a Supreme Court justice in her bed. Just pitiful.

Edward Bennett (Donald Moffat), ‘Clear And Present Danger’

Bennett is just an all-around rich, craven dork who starts an international crisis when his wealthy drug-running friend gets murdered in a cartel war. His M.O. is plausible deniability while getting people killed. And then he thinks he can basically bribe Jack Ryan, whom his minions have just tried to murder, into silence? DUDE, YOU TRIED TO MURDER HIM.

Tom Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland), ‘Designated Survivor’

When the show starts, you’re rooting for this sweet, earnest guy who goes from secretary of housing and urban development to president in an instant when the rest of the Cabinet is murdered in a terrorist attack at the Capitol during the State of the Union. But by the end of the series, he’s just as ruthless as all the other politicians before him. It’s not that we’re mad, President Kiefer. We’re just disappointed.

Unnamed (Billy Bob Thornton), ‘Love Actually’

There are so many things I hate about this movie that makes stalking your friend’s wife seem cute and normalizes dating your younger employees. But this Clinton-esque idiot sexually harassing the British prime minister’s employee in his office was way up there.

Best fake president

Dave Kovic (Kevin Kline), ‘Dave’

Philandering President Bill Mitchell (Kline) has a stroke while in bed with his mistress and falls into a coma. His chief of staff temporarily replaces him with Kovic (also played by Kline), a temp agency owner who moonlights as a Mitchell impersonator. Kovic-as-Mitchell quickly upends things because he’s the moral opposite of the terrible real president and uses this ruse to make the world better. Oh, how I wish he were real.

Probably best president whose movie hasn’t come out yet

Danielle Sutton (Viola Davis), ‘G20′

If Presidents Day was in April rather than the traditional third Monday of February, Sutton would be on this list judging from the trailer alone, which I discovered while researching this column. She is a decorated military veteran who must rescue her kidnapped family and world leaders by running around dispatching terrorists in a strappy red dress and sneakers. It looks loud and silly, and I’m sure I’m going to just love it when it’s actually released.