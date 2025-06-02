Earlier this year, I wrote about how dating in your 40s and 50s is so universally stupid that a lot of us are opting out — or at least out of the part where your phone app is constantly informing you of your limited options. One of the women I interviewed likened the selection of suitors at this age to rifling through leftovers at T.J. Maxx: Even if there’s something worthwhile in the racks, you have to work really hard to find it.

I opined that maybe the process would be more productive as a contestant on a show for older romantics, like “The Golden Bachelorette” or “The Later Daters,” where producers are picking the potential matches for you. It doesn’t hurt that the folks on those shows are usually hotter and perhaps richer than the average Gen-X dude holding up a fish on Bumble and complaining about his ex.

Then I watched “Bravo’s Love Hotel.” The series, which airs Sundays, is a beautifully depressing foray into dating shows starring four “Real Housewives” franchise stars, including “Potomac’s” Gizelle Bryant and Ashley Darby. They field suitors at a seaside Mexican resort under the watchful eye of delightful actor/writer Joel Kim Booster. The hook is that all of the women are older (one only barely) than the typical contestants on such programs and already have evidence of their romantic failures available on Bravo for all to see.

Surely, this well-known, well-preserved group of women, which also includes Countess Luann de Lesseps of the “New York” franchise and Shannon Beador of “Beverly Hills,” will have an easier time navigating the wilds of singledom! Nah.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Here are four reasons why even being rich and famous won’t get those eels out of the cloudy middle-aged dating pool.

1. The pickings are still slim.

Peacock found a plethora of handsome and, in some cases, very accomplished bachelors. One has a boat! One owns several houses! Not a fish-holding goober in sight. But the more these men talk, the more I’m reminded of the average 50-something guy on the apps. They’re all either divorced, widowed or never married and suddenly afraid to die alone, so of course, that’s your problem now.

There are statistically more women this age, and for straight women, apparently only so many single men to go around. The shows keep bringing in suitors who make me think if this is the best they can find for these famous ladies, I’m just staying home, ordering sushi and watching BritBox. If someone’s a dud, a boat does not make them interesting, particularly when the woman they are pursuing can afford one of her own. Which brings me to another truth …

2. You’re too old to compromise.

All of the women in the cast are mothers and have communities. They are less willing to consider upending those lives for just any old body. My favorite example of this is Gizelle, a gorgeous, 54-year-old empty-nester who knows a few things about herself: She isn’t going to have any more kids and she knows pretty quickly if she’s interested in a man. She is not someone who is going to pretend to be impressed with your foolishness.

It reminds me of how, in my 30s, I might‘ve pretended to be interested in camping and jam bands to keep a guy messaging me, and now I’m like, “It was so nice to meet you, DaveMatthewsFan1970. Good luck on your journey.” Gizelle seems as though she’d like to find someone, but she’s not going to waste time — either hers or theirs.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

3. There’s always someone younger and hotter.

Something I’ve noticed with the men in my online dating pool is that their preferred age range tends to be a lot more expansive than mine. Their upper limit is usually exactly their age, maybe a few years younger, with the lower limit sometimes dipping down a few decades. I’ve always assumed they include their contemporaries because they don’t want to look bad, but you can sometimes tell their one- or two-word answers are a mere courtesy before centering their search on women who weren’t alive during the run of “The Cosby Show.”

This brings me to Ashley, who at 36 is only a decade older than de Lesseps’ son; the countess herself is 60. Ashley is also incredibly attractive in a more conventional way than her fellow Housewives. Even in this allegedly curated selection, old dudes like the universally desired silver fox, Ralph, are turning their heads in her direction. Typical.

I must also note that Beador, who at 60 is about six years older than Gizelle, seems fairly annoyed to have to compete with the “Potomac” star, like she expected to be the cuter blonde. Girl … it’s always something.

4. You wind up playing wingwoman and mom to your friends.

Back in my going-out days in West Palm Beach, Florida, I often hit “Ladies’ Night” with pals who were younger, thinner or… more fitting the cultural demographic (ahem). The slim pickings for me were sometimes practically emaciated, and I wound up either happily just chilling with my drink or counseling said friends about the viability of the guys trying to hit on them or who they were considering hitting on.

This seems to be happening a lot on “Love Hotel.” Shannon literally saves a guy from being eliminated, not because she’s interested, but because she thinks he’s a match for de Lesseps, who picked someone else. Sometimes, when there are no prospects for you, you wind up being matchmakers for other people, which is OK if you weren’t expecting to meet anyone. The older you get, the less you have those expectations, so you might as well help your girls out.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

So far, both ordinary me and the glamorous Housewives all have one thing in common: We’re considering dating, but know we can survive and have survived this far without a dude.

Fabulously, I might add.