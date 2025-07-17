In the 10 years I have been widowed, I learned two very important things: Time is not promised to any of us, and it’s too short to waste.

Which is why I want to shake Carrie Bradshaw really hard.

It’s not that Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) was ever a good judge of character in her 30-something dating life across six seasons of “Sex and The City.” But now in her widowed 50s, you would think she had also learned something. Nah.

Since losing her husband in the debut episode of Max’s “SATC” spinoff “And Just Like That…,” Carrie has reunited with lanky furniture designer Aidan Shaw (John Corbett). It’s supposed to be a case of two star-crossed lovers finally getting their timing right. But it’s the opposite: In the Season 2 finale, Aidan asks for a five-year time out to go back to Virginia to be close to his troubled youngest son.

A middle-aged woman whose husband dropped dead after a Peloton ride would understand that life can’t guarantee the next five minutes, let alone five years. But Carrie agrees not only to Aidan’s leaving, but going no-contact until the kid graduates from high school.

Jigga what? I would have been like, “It’s been fun! See ya!” But Carrie can’t catch a clue. Sadly, she’s still hanging onto this mess — including the ridiculously large, multimillion-dollar house she bought for the two of them — and it’s a bad look for both. Aidan is all over the place, throwing down this ridiculous edict and then popping up whenever he feels like it.

Look, I get Carrie wanting to cling to the fantasy of rekindled love. Dating absolutely blows in your 50s, and you can’t be blamed for wanting to replay the greatest hits rather than hit the apps. As a widow, trying to reconnect with a past love seems safer.

My first attempt at a relationship after my husband died was with a guy I’d had a previous connection with, and it was an unqualified disaster. He wanted the carefree younger version of me, and I wanted to make it a real thing when it should have just been a fling. That was just the beginning of a pattern. The next two guys were also walks down memory lane — one an old co-worker whom I barely knew and the other an old friend. We were trying to capture lightning in a bottle. Instead, we flickered out.

Aidan and Carrie’s relationship is similarly messy. He calls Carrie out of the blue for phone sex and then acts like a prude when she tries to return the favor because, unbeknownst to her, his son is in the room. He allows her to come visit in Virginia but makes her sleep in the guest house. That alone would have me asking for directions to the nearest country inn, or perhaps the airport.

But nope! She stays. Aidan pops up in New York again, perhaps sensing from afar the growing bond between Carrie and Duncan Reeves (Jonathan Cake), the handsome writer living downstairs — a man she actually has chemistry with. Aidan tries to be cute, tossing pebbles at her vintage window but breaks it before revealing (spoiler!) he slept with his ex-wife in a moment of shared parental desperation. I would have sent him packing back to the farm, but she immediately took him to bed! What? GIRL.

Carrie said she never agreed to not sleep with anyone for five years, but he seemed to believe he was cheating. Shouldn’t the boundaries be more clear-cut? Infidelity doesn’t have to be the end of a relationship, but when it’s piled onto eleventy-three other weaknesses, it’s a red flag factory with a giant neon sign blinking, “Girl, cut your losses.”

I’m gonna say something that might blow your mind, Carrie and Aidan shippers: I never bought that he was her great love. He just showed her his clear intentions, the opposite of noncommittal Big, the rich man she’d been chasing for years. Aidan seemed like the perfect guy, but he was not perfect for her. He was an outdoorsman who built things with his hands, and she was a city girl who kept shoes in her oven.

This wasn’t a case of opposites attract. They were completely uncomfortable in each other’s worlds, and she eventually cheated on him with Big. When she and Aidan tried to give the relationship another go, he wasn’t that nice to her — understandable with the cheating and all. When they broke up, it should have been for good.

This whole ill-defined pause feels like Aidan punishing Carrie for that long-ago infidelity, and she’s taking it out of guilt and the misguided belief that this is how their fairy tale is supposed to work out.

In the previews for Thursday’s episode, Aidan’s in New York again, wanting to have dinner with the hot British author. Duncan is a better fit for her: They have great chemistry, are both writers and he seems to actually like her.

As for Aidan, he’s not the one that got away. He’s the one who seems to be running away.

Girl, let him!