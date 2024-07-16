Some of you reacted exactly as I feared you would.

“You ask to yourself, ‘is the king of chaos dead?’ Unfortunately, Donald Trump isn’t the king of chaos Rick. You are. The entire media and every disgusting, poorly written, hate filled, article and news segment put out by you and your fellow democrats drives our country closer to unbridled chaos.”

“Joe Biden … spare me … he helped create this environment. And [House Minority Leader] Hakeem Jeffries and his ‘both-side-ism’ and not so thinly veiled attempt to lump in an assassination attempt on the likely next president with the events of January 6, 2021.”

“Why is it that the democrats think they are the only ones that can unite a country and only under their terms? That is exactly what is going on and it is sickening. If you can reply back with something that does not lack common sense then feel free to respond.”

I’m glad you asked. Here goes.

Saturday night, I wrote a column reacting to the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally in western Pennsylvania. In it, I confessed to sometimes feeling that the United States would be better off if this megalomaniac were dead.

Yeah, I know. I don’t like writing that about myself, even now.

I understand what gun violence can do to a body and those touched by it. Political violence should never be an option. Anger never makes things better. But I am angry. And I know I’m not alone. All that anger makes me sometimes fear that we, as a nation, are on the brink of anarchy.

So, when I heard the news, I shocked myself by wondering if our nation would be better off if this loud, divisive man were gone. Thoughts go where they will, and I dismissed the idea. I’m glad Donald Trump survived, and I’m still wrestling with the moment I looked at a photo of a man with blood on his face and wasn’t sure how I felt about it.

It wasn’t the most widely read piece I’ve ever written, nor did it generate the greatest response. But dozens of people took time to email me or comment online, and many of them piled their anger over mine.

“Truly disgusting and your entire existence is miserable. Your career is pathetic, your life is pathetic and the majority of the world is fed up with you and anyone like you.”

In my column, I worried about the impact of blaming others rather than asking ourselves how we became so bitterly divided. Many did just that, but some readers wrote to tell me they felt as I did, and that my column reflected their conversations with friends and loved ones.

“I just read your ‘this is how close we have come to anarchy’ article in the Banner. Thank you for articulating almost exactly my feelings.”

Those sentiments came both from those who agree with me on the threat to our nation that a second Trump presidency poses and those who see him as the avatar of their hopes.

“I confess — as a praying American fearing where we are heading — that, after my husband called me in the car to tell me that Trump had been shot, I thought [Florida Gov. Ron] Desantis may be able to move us forward with [former U.N. Ambassador] Nicki Haley … and things MAY calm down. A fleeting thought as I learned and saw Trump raise his determined fist — determined to make the USA safer and greater.”

Some tried to see my point as they shared their own.

“This is no longer about an elephant or a donkey, this is about a MAJOR portion of the population being allowed to voice their opinion.”

“I read your entire article you wrote today. I can only tell you what I know people around me feel. He isn’t a gross human. He is just a great friend.”

Many didn’t know my work. But among those who did was one who found it ironic that after years of writing that the number of firearms contributes to our plague of gun violence, I would admit to feeling the kind of anger that might fuel violence.

“It’s not the gun that is the enemy, it is our own feelings and personalities that drive the violence.”

But for every ounce of empathy in the response to what I wrote, there was a pound of blame.

“You/the press holds much of the responsibility. Read your words, King of Choas, Troublesome pest- The press has spun in motion the violence by their words that YOU & the press feed us every damn day. The threat to democracy is not any candidate but the press/social media.”

“It’s been a witch hunt against Trump from the very beginning.”

And it pointed in all directions.

“He foments violence. One reaps what one sows.”

There was obscenity (the writer compared me to a body noise and then proceeded to define it, just in case) and wishes from some that I was dead.

There were suggestions that I seek forgiveness from a higher power.

“What you confessed in your column needs to be confessed to Christ. You need to be saved or you will pay for your sins.”

I spent the weekend reading these emails and others. If I’m being honest, I was keeping an eye out for death threats.

But it convinced me that I was right to admit to those feelings about an act of violence 290 miles away that left two people dead and may change the course of the presidential election.

I believe in the power of speaking the truth, even when others try to shout you down. I know I’m not alone.

“Your honesty is helpful for all of us wondering where we go from here.”

Truth can be hard to find and the search always involves people who see the world differently. That’s why I’ve shared so many of the angry messages that filled my inbox.

This is how these people, 90% of whom are not regular readers of my column or The Baltimore Banner, see the world right now.

I still want Trump to lose in November to Democrat Joe Biden. Many of those who emailed me disagree.

Lot’s happened on Monday. Trump announced that Ohio Sen. JD Vance, who blamed Biden for the shooting, as his vice presidential pick. A federal judge in Florida tossed out charges that the former president mishandled classified documents, ruling that the special counsel was improperly appointed.

Today, it looks like Trump has momentum. As terrible as it sounds, the shooting may help his campaign.

I’ll end with one more email, one that gave me hope — hope that there is a way to set aside anger and fear and move toward a less divisive future.

“I don’t think the population of American voters has ever historically had more power in the republic/democracy than it does now. We are virtually leaderless, in many ways poorly governed, and challenged to revolt, but we still have the ability to decide.”