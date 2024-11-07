Earlier this year, I wrote about the rampant meme asking whether most women would choose to be trapped in the woods with a bear or a man. The consensus seemed to be fairly pro-bear, because, as an expert pointed out, a bear usually won’t go out of its way to mess with you unprovoked. The same sadly can’t be said for humans.

The point wasn’t that all men are dangerous, but that the 20% of female Marylanders who have experienced rape in their lifetimes deserve to be safe from those who are. Bears are a menace in the woods. Humans can be menacing everywhere.

The result of Tuesday’s election have shown me that men aren’t the only people who risk losing a popularity contest to big, scary wild beasts. And yes, I’m talking to the women who decided that the bodily autonomy of themselves and their daughters was less important than taxes or grocery prices, which, by the way, have little to do with the president and everything to do with the greedy people causing the inflation.

A lot of my fellow women can now take their place next to the dudes who voted for the patriarchy. Congrats, girls! We might not be in as much danger from physical assault from other female humans, but so many of you failed to provide protections where you could: at the ballot box. It’s like you tripped us and said, “Hey, Bear! Dinnertime! She’s down and can’t run that fast!”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

So you get the eternal side-eye from me, too. Forever. Sisterhood, my butt. It’s on the men also, but some of these issues are directly about us. There were so many of you online going “I understood the assignment.” But did you? And if you did, did you tell your friends?

Because you left us in the woods to fend for ourselves, and when that happens, your privilege will not save you. Your racial background will not save you — and yes, I’m talking to the 52% of white women, 37% of Latina women and 7% of Black women who voted for the guy who promises to be a dictator on day one. (And the 20% of Black men who did? The 54% of Latino men? You, too.)

Your money might save you for a while, but not forever. Ditto your comfort in spaces that don’t usually welcome people like you. The patriarchy does not love you. You can vote however you want. I know there are people of any gender who didn’t vote for the Democrat because of Gaza. But the resulting damage is the same.

In this so terrible of times, I was reminded of those arguments in the waning days of the election when the Republican candidate and now president-elect said he aimed to protect women “whether they like it or not.” That sounds like a threat. And you wonder why we choose the bear.

If the winning party does what they said they are going to do, it’s not just women who will need protecting. It’s populations that will suffer at the hands of police, the immigrants who face mass deportations, anyone who might need FEMA, and those who were counting on those Social Security benefits we’ve been paying into our whole lives.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

But it’s certainly women — or trans and nonbinary people who can get pregnant — who are going to bear the brunt of the lack of bodily autonomy. The people some of you voted for do not want you to vote. At all. Do you get this? It’s your daughters! It’s you! Have you seen the stories about the women who didn’t support reproductive rights who died during wanted pregnancies because they couldn’t get care?

I am not wishing bad things on you. I am not. But you’re not helping. I know there are people who have religious issues with abortion, but was the mass deportation and dictatorship thing not a deal-breaker? Guess not.

Hope it works out for y’all. I’m not a camper, so I’m probably safe from the bears. It’s the rest of you I’m giving a wide berth.