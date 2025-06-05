The first line of Lit’s 1999 cautionary tale and certified banger “My Own Worst Enemy” goes: “Can we forget about the things I said when I was drunk? I didn’t mean to call you that.” Considering the behavior the song’s protagonist describes — leaving their car in the front yard, entering the house through a window and passing out with a lit cigarette — I’m going to guess that no, my guy, the woman you’re singing to isn’t going to forget your drunken diatribe.

There is no reason to believe that Patti LuPone, three-time Tony winner, original “Evita” and undisputed Broadway legend was drunk on anything but her own ego when she gave an interview to The New Yorker’s Michael Schulman.

In the piece published last week, she insulted a whole lot of people and, one would assume, did mean it. At least until hundreds of her theater colleagues tried to get her disinvited from Sunday’s Tony Awards for going off on the wrong people.

The lesson? No one, no matter how beloved, is immune from the weapon formed by their own words. And it’s going to be a long time before anyone forgets about it.

In that now-infamous magazine piece, the proudly unapologetic Lupone candidly dished about everyone from ex-boyfriend Kevin Kline to late director Hal Prince to the Glenn Close. No one’s immune from her straight-shooterism: She’s previously talked trash about Madonna and Actor’s Equity, her former union. But it’s the nastiness she spilled on fellow Tony winners Kecia Lewis and Audra McDonald that has made her, at least for now, her own worst enemy.

LuPone downplayed Lewis’ theater experience when Schulman brought up a beef between the women that surfaced last fall because of alleged noise issues between their shows, which shared a venue wall. At the time, Lewis said in an Instagram video that comments by LuPone referring to “Hell’s Kitchen” as “loud” were “racially microagressive.”

“Don’t call yourself a vet, bitch,” LuPone remarked when asked about the disagreement for The New Yorker. She said McDonald, who had commented in support on Lewis’ Instagram post, was “not a friend” and that the behavior was “typical of Audra.”

LuPone obviously didn’t expect her celebrated candor, which also includes shutting down misbehaving audience members, to inspire more than 500 theater professionals and other notables to write an open letter calling her comments “degrading and misogynistic.”

Almost immediately, LuPone issued an apology — something she’s known for never doing — admitting that her “flippant and emotional responses” were “demeaning and disrespectful.” She said she hoped to personally apologize to both Lewis and the seemingly universally adored McDonald, the winner of a record-holding six acting Tonys with a possible seventh coming Sunday.

I personally don’t believe LuPone is as much sorry about hurting anyone as she is worried about threatening her legacy by underestimating the backlash.

I have interviewed celebrities for more than 30 years, and it’s very different than talking to the lady who won the apple pie contest at the state fair. If Miss Sally talks trash about her competitors, you remember she’s not used to talking to the press or on any platform larger than her Facebook page. This is still, obviously, dicey if Irma from high school reads it.

But someone who’s been famous for as long as Patti Lupone, particularly someone who’s built so many fans based on telling it like it is, knows full well that her very juicy words are on the record. That seems to be the point. To paraphrase “Game of Thrones’” Olenna Tyrell, she basically said, “Tell Audra. I want her to know it was me.” And when you say inflammatory and insulting things with your whole chest, everyone, including those you insulted, is going to notice.

I hate to say that I have personal experience with public foot-in-mouth disease, even as a relative nobody. About 15 years ago I vented on my private Facebook page about a florist who hung up on me when I tried to buy my new husband some last-minute Valentine’s Day flowers. I may have made reference to Julia Roberts’ “Big mistake. Big! Huge” line from “Pretty Woman,” implying that it wasn’t smart to mess with a columnist.

The minute I calmed down and reread it, I realized it was stupid and unprofessional, and deleted it. But by that time, someone I considered a friend leaked it to a former colleague and nationally known gossip columnist, who wrote an error-filled piece in which the florist said he never liked my writing anyway. Ouch.

National media-focused publications picked up the story and angry fellow journalists wrote to me and yelled at me. I had to do the whole mea culpa tour with my editors and on Facebook. It blew over in a couple of days, but ugh.

Writing that post and getting my anger off my chest made me feel temporarily powerful, even though I never intended to carry the matter any further. But I played myself because I forgot that I had a platform, however modest, and that I have to be incredibly careful throwing words around unless I stand by them. Remember that when you come for people on social media. The internet is forever.

LuPone is probably going to be fine. They aren’t coming for her Tonys, she had a well-received part in the Disney+ “Agatha All Along,” and there’s been a lot of “You go, girl!” from fans who thought she should have never apologized in the first place.

I’m sure she’ll keep working and feel chastened for a few minutes. But I wonder how long it’s going to take for her to start talking about people again. When you’ve built your whole personality around being off-the-cuff, how do you stop yourself? How do you stop being your own worst enemy?

I’m sure we’ll find out. If she does start popping off again, you know it’s going to be in print.