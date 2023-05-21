Kyle Goon: Winning keeps Bob Baffert a nose ahead of scrutiny once again

The 70-year-old trainer was on the phone, dealing from the fallout after Havnameltdown, his three-year-old winner of three graded races and favored for a fourth, snapped a foreleg somewhere along Pimlico’s dirt path. The horse threw jockey Luis Saez (who left the track in an ambulance but was later reportedly doing well) and had to be immediately euthanized — casting a pall over a weekend that was meant to be Baffert’s triumphant return.