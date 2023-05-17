The Good Magic brand is likely to see a significant boost no matter what happens this weekend at Pimlico. Of the eight horses in the field, three — including 6-1 Blazing Sevens and 15-1 Perform — are sons of Good Magic. Podium finishes for any of the trio (or all of them) are going to see future Good Magic stock (not to mention his stud fees) get a bump. In March, one of Good Magic’s colts was bought for a record-tying $2 million at a Florida auction.