Meredith Davis is one of the biggest Baltimore Ravens fans I know. She’s true blue — er, purple. It would take something very drastic for the Charm City native and season ticket holder to consider chucking it all, selling them and walking away.

Coach John Harbaugh’s recent visit to the Trump White House and what she felt was a “flippant” defense of that decision afterward was almost that something. Angry, she publicly declared her intention to sell her seats. But an unexpected phone conversation with a Ravens executive changed her mind.

It makes sense that Davis, a Black woman, would feel insulted by Harbaugh, a coach of Black men in a predominantly Black city, willingly interacting with this particular administration — one whose actions against Black and brown people have been blatantly hostile.

“His decisions are inextricably linked to this franchise,” the Owings Mills resident said of Harbaugh. “He said, ‘I’ve been to the White House in multiple administrations,’ and I get all that. This is a place in time when people are drawing lines. It’s about humanity, which is more important than anything else.”

President Donald Trump has never had anything good to say about Baltimore or its people in either of his terms. Remember when he called the late Rep. Elijah Cummings’ congressional district a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess“? Davis does.

She said the current political climate makes it the “worst time in the world” for Harbaugh to visit Washington. ”He [Trump] is gunning for places like Baltimore.”

Davis contacted the team’s office, wanting to speak her mind as one of the thousands of Personal Seat License owners. Between Davis’ two club-level seats and the cost of the actual season tickets on top of that, she’s in about $5,000. Still, “this was not about money,” she said.

To her surprise, she was contacted by “someone real high up” whom she declined to name. “I was shocked that they responded so quickly. He’s been a part of the franchise since the early beginnings, so it was ‘Holy shit, he called me back!’” Davis said.

By the end of the 30-minute conversation, she had changed her mind about selling. “The way that they responded, I couldn’t help but be content with the fact that someone had reached out to me. They wanted to hear what I had to say.”

She told him how Harbaugh’s appearance at the White House made her feel — that as someone who is financially invested in the Ravens, it felt wrong for a face of the franchise to hang out with someone so antagonistic to its homebase. The official told her he talks to Harbaugh every day. “I said that the next time he does, he needs to tell him that sitting with that man [Trump] felt like a spit in the face. He’s snatching people off the street.”

Baltimore Ravens season ticket holder Meredith Davis attends a game. (Meredith Davis)

She said the Ravens executive got where she was coming from and told her it was important for the team to listen to the fans. His seemingly genuine interest reminded her why she was a ticket holder. All she had wanted was consideration.

“Gen-Xers are not about canceling people,” Davis said. Instead, our tiny generation of overlooked children whose parents had to be reminded to ask where we were really just wants to be heard.

Davis’ Ravens fandom is not about stats, but about the feeling of understanding what a team means to a town. “I have been in places that don’t have a franchise,” she said, “and they can uplift a city.”

She grew up in pre-Ravens Baltimore, “where the only time we could go to an Orioles game was when they gave us free tickets, because our parents couldn’t afford it otherwise.” Owning seats, she said, is “giving back.”

In that spirit of giving back to this city she loves, Davis is holding on to her seats, but choosing to gift some to people who wouldn’t normally be able to attend. She’s not happy about the coach’s action, but she still loves the team, still loves the city and wants to pass that on.

“I figured out how to move past it,” she said. “Regardless of what Harbaugh said, he’s not going to get fired. I don’t want to give him any power. I have a voice in this. Part of the situation is keeping my seats while saying what I want to say. At this juncture in my life, there’s nothing more important than my humanity. Sometimes you have to make sacrifices.”

After all, Davis is a fan. “And we’re the ones who keep it going.”