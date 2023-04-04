Three of my favorite Baltimore Banner stories

When I started working at The Baltimore Banner last July, the website was barely a month old, there wasn’t a sports department and one of our only TikTok videos was a bizarre clip about wineberries.

So much has changed since then! And since The Banner is dropping its paywall this week (April 5-April 7), I decided to share some of my favorite stories. These articles have influenced everything from federal law to the city’s understanding of a local artist.

1. Helping someone fight for themselves — and changing the system

For example, last fall, our reporter Brenna Smith tagged along with someone who claimed her SNAP benefits were stolen, and they drove around DC and Baltimore, trying to find someone who could help. Brenna actually got security footage proving two people had stolen the woman’s SNAP benefits, and used them to buy tons of baby formula.

Brenna’s reporting helped inspire a Maryland senator to propose a bill that lets people get reimbursed if their SNAP benefits are stolen, and it’s now federal law. The story was also featured on This American Life. [Read more]

2. Breaking the silence and secrecy at Maryland’s largest state park

3. Telling the whole story about a neighborhood artist

And finally, Jasmine Vaughn-Hall profiled an artist who lived in Druid Hill Park, where he created an ever-changing sculpture garden. It was a beautiful piece with equally beautiful photos about someone whose story deserved to be heard. [Read more]

What are some other must-read Banner stories that people should know about? Let me know.

@baltimorebanner Here are some of my favorite stories the Banner has done since we launched last summer! We are dropping our paywall this Wed - Fri, check us out and let us know what you think ♬ original sound - BaltimoreBanner - BaltimoreBanner