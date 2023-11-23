He isn’t sure what he’ll eat today, but it won’t be anything special. And he won’t be watching the Thanksgiving Day parade from the Big Apple, having boycotted the tradition, he said, “ever since they got rid of Bullwinkle” (esteemed American hero Bullwinkle J. Moose — of “The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle and Friends” fame — debuted in the Macy’s parade in 1961 and appeared every year until 1983, most likely when Robyn first staged his protest. Bullwinkle was brought back in 1996 and last appeared in 2000.)