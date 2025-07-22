Do you crave a place to launch boats, six acres of light industrial heaven right off the Chesapeake Bay with almost unlimited potential?

Do you like political headaches?

Have I got a deal for you!

For a mere $3.45 million, you can buy Discovery Village in Shady Side.

“Its size, the acreage on water, is few and far between,” said Jeff Griesbauer, the listing agent for Hyatt Commercial Real Estate.

At absolutely no cost to you, Mr. Visionary Real Estate Buyer, Anne Arundel County dropped millions into this marvel on Parish Creek, tearing down old buildings, installing a $1.6 million boat ramp, replacing bulkheads and dredging the channel, all in pursuit of a waterfront park.

Then, the county decided, not enough people were showing up to use it.

So now, after a 6-1 County Council vote to end an unusually generous, 30-year lease after just nine years, it’s back on the market.

What an opportunity!

In fact, there’s only one buyer that makes any sense — Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman.

“I think it’s an absolutely perfect fit for the county,” Griesbauer said

Reliable Commercial Real Estate put up the “For sale” sign after the county withdrew from its lease last month. There’s been a public backlash, but maybe more news coverage than actual public discontent.

So far, journalists outnumber interested buyers calling Griesbauer about this prime location, just a short journey down the West River to the bay.

“It’s brand new to market, so I can’t answer that specifically,” he sighed Friday. “It’s definitely got the interest of you and your colleagues.”

Anne Arundel County passed on the chance to buy this little corner of paradise two years ago, opting to stick with the lease negotiated in 2016 by a previous administration.

The developer snapped it up for a cool $2.3 million — less than half what the county was set to spend on rent, maintenance and insurance.

Boats along Parish Creek, near the boat ramp in West Shady Side. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

Now the county is in talks with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources over how much of the $553,833.40 invested into the project by the Waterway Improvement Fund — which comes from boat sales fees that can only be spent to make boating better — it might have to pay back.

That would be a first.

“DNR staff members are now working with the county to evaluate the next steps and figure out an agreeable solution,” said Gregg Bortz, an agency spokesperson.

So here is a modest proposal for Pittman and the council.

Buy Discovery Village.

Leverage the purchase with money from nonprofits that work to save the bay from overdevelopment. Heck, call in the Resilience Authority of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County, which arranges public-private partnerships on a surprising array of projects. Take out a mortgage.

And build a public boat house.

Somewhere, there’s a water access advocate curling into a fetal position.

When Adam Hewison put Discovery Village up for sale in 2022, the county Recreation and Parks Department was mired in an unrelated debate over a proposal to build a public boathouse on the South River.

Initiated by a study of water access needs, the idea sank under the weight of brutal, endless bickering over where it should go and who would use it.

“I highly recommended the Annapolis Rowing Club use that as its headquarters,” said Jeff Holland, who worked for several years out of Discovery Village as the riverkeeper on the Rhode and West rivers. “It would have been ideal.”

“They pooh-poohed it because of distance. I can’t think of a better place to have a boating center.”

A public boating center at Discovery Village could be revolutionary. By providing a place for clubs, educational programs, kayakers and boaters, repair shops and tour outfitters, the county could create a maritime economy that generates rent and jobs.

Recreation and Parks said not enough people used the ramp to continue the lease. This is how you change that.

After the non-proposal on the South River, Pittman’s administration shelved the idea of a public boat house.

Instead, it shifted to other ideas for expanding water access — the River Days festivals running this summer — and different priorities, such as an $11 million recreation center in Edgewater.

The public boat ramp at Discovery Village Park in Shady Side closed July 1, after the Anne Arundel County Council decided low use numbers made the lease a bad deal in a tight year. (Rick Hutzell/The Baltimore Banner)

County officials are in discussions with Discovery Village and other marinas for a short-term solution. After that, they’ll look for a long-term fix.

There’s one right in front of them.

It won’t be easy. The parking needs resurfacing, the bulkhead hasn’t been finished. Developing a plan, finding partners and bringing in stakeholders would take commitment and money. There’s no help coming from the feds.

There are tenants in an 8,000-square-foot building, but not in a 33,000-square-foot building that was part of Hewison’s original vision for a place where people could discover the bay.

“The building is probably better suited as a research center or classrooms or some sort of hybrid,” Griesbauer said.

A 22-year veteran of marina sales, he said turning the property into a commercial marina with onland boat storage and a restaurant-dock bar would require deeper pockets than just the purchase price.

“This project specifically will require someone with vision, the ability to realize it and money to add,” Griesbauer said. “You’ll have to do something with the property to get it up to the vision.”

Pittman, who often finds himself defending his ideas for water access in a county with around 500 miles of shoreline, could provide the vision.

He’s done it before. He reversed course on Beverly Triton Nature Park.

After initially agreeing to extend a sweetheart deal for private use of the waterfront, he decided to invest in a beautiful beach that is now open to the public, yet light on the environment.

If he’s willing, he could be Mr. Visionary Real Estate Buyer. He could create a lasting legacy that would change people’s lives.

Let’s call it: “The Steuart Pittman Discovery Park.”