There’s a simple but powerful idea that often gets lost in our polarized conversations: Two things can be true at the same time.

We live in a world where perspectives, emotions and realities often collide. It is entirely possible for something to be both empowering and painful, both right and wrong, both destructive and transformative. I was reminded of this complex truth in the wake of Freddie Gray’s killing and the subsequent unrest that swept across the city of Baltimore a decade ago.

During that time, I had the privilege and responsibility of serving as the interim principal of Frederick Douglass High School, located steps away from where the heart of the protests and unrest ignited. The proximity of our school placed us directly at the intersection of pain and purpose. I witnessed both the chaos and the courage of that moment.

Yes, there were things that were undeniably wrong — the destruction, the anger, the deep sense of loss and suppression that hung in the air. But there was also something else stirring: a rising tide of student voice, youth agency and unapologetic advocacy.

During the days, weeks and months that followed, my staff and I mobilized to support our students and community, while providing them with the space and resources to make good choices and decisions. And I’ll be honest — not every student made the right choice. Some made missteps knowingly; others simply lacked the context or guidance to understand the implications of their actions. That’s where we came in.

As educators and trusted adults, it was our job to guide, lead and teach our students ways in which to channel their fear, frustration and hurt into actions that would lead to positive and sustainable change. We were committed to helping them navigate a difficult moment in history with clarity, courage and care. All while trying to ensure our students were safe, secure and most importantly, continuing to engage academically.

My oldest daughter often calls me Mama Bear. The one that loves fiercely, protects strongly and redirects without hesitation. I can say that all my Mama Bear came out during this situation. But what was equally humbling was to witness my entire staff step into that same protective, nurturing role and become the aunties and uncles that my students may not have realized they had or even wanted!

We protected their right to learn without constant interruption. We protected their right to express themselves without fear of punishment. We protected their right to be safe when they traveled to and from school, passing the armed National Guard. We protected their images, brand and integrity when some tried to create damaging narratives. We also nurtured their potential by creating spaces in which they could mobilize, strategize and formulate actions that would lead to the change they sought.

This situation remains one of the most challenging moments I have faced as an educational leader. It also fills me with a sense of pride and gratitude that my entire school community was able to come together and navigate this situation in a way that made us stronger and tighter. It also reminds me that at its core, humanity is about social responsibility. Just as many of our students felt they had a social responsibility to make their voices heard — the adults have a responsibility to remove barriers and create opportunities to allow that to happen.

Iona M. Spikes was interim principal at Frederick Douglass High School during the unrest following Freddie Gray’s death. She now works as special projects director for special services at Fairfax County Public Schools.