Ten years ago, as a college graduate looking for a place to live, I chose Columbia. Not for the car-dominated suburbs, the fantastic school system or the amenities provided by the Columbia Association. I chose to live here because it was one of the few walkable and inclusive places in Maryland.

The Lakefront Library, announced over a year ago, added to my excitement. Building infrastructure that benefits the community is something I strongly believe in, and the prime location just steps from a public lake was a fantastic use of our limited space. Sadly, that vision is not shared by all in Columbia, and the project has been consumed by internal debate about where the library should go, whether we need it and alternative uses for the funds.

James Rouse founded Columbia on the principle of inclusion, and one of his core tenets was that the janitor and the company president could both find housing and live in Columbia. One benefit of the lakefront location was that the number of mixed-income housing units on the original library site would double from 120 to 240 units. The Howard County Council has an opportunity to acquire one of the most treasured spots for an amenity that is freely available to all.

Currently, the lakefront is underutilized. Instead of dominating the lakefront with shops, restaurants, residences and mixed-use offices, we are consuming prime real estate with parking lots. Land that could be used to serve the community is being wasted, and the library’s proposed location is caught up in debate.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

As a community, we need to realize we are not just advocating for ourselves but for our neighbors and future residents of Columbia. A core ethos for most people who hike or spend time outside is “Leave it better than you found it,” and that is our responsibility to Columbia. We have a great city, but we should always try to make it better. A library at the lakefront would make it better for today’s and future residents. The Howard County Council should move this inclusive, community-oriented proposal forward.

Joe Zerafa

Columbia