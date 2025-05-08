My name is Lisa Ann Brown, and I serve as an AmeriCorps VISTA with Transform Mid-Atlantic. Every day, I see firsthand how AmeriCorps strengthens communities — from helping refugee families turn apartments into homes, to expanding food access for college students, to co-creating public spaces in historically disinvested neighborhoods.

As The Baltimore Banner recently reported (Maryland nonprofits and volunteers ‘devastated’ after AmeriCorps abruptly ends service, May 2), AmeriCorps members and staff are facing devastating cuts. When I heard about the sudden demobilization of AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps members and furloughs of agency staff, it wasn’t just alarming. It was heartbreaking.

AmeriCorps isn’t charity. It’s an investment. Independent studies have shown returns as high as $34 for every federal dollar invested. More importantly, it’s about the real human impact: stronger communities, empowered leaders and opportunities for service that change lives.

Cutting AmeriCorps programs doesn’t just undermine today’s members, it weakens the future leaders our communities depend on.

My story is just one of thousands. AmeriCorps is a quiet force for good in this country — and its value cannot be overstated.

Lisa Ann Brown, Myersville

