The teachers of Baltimore County were promised raises. That promise is now at risk of being broken (Baltimore County schools to renegotiate salary raises for staff, April 29, 2025). Rather than accepting defeat, we should ask: Where else in the budget can we look?

Baltimore County Public Schools make up the largest share of the county budget. Within that, the central office carries an estimated overhead of $100-$150 million. Even after eliminating 130 vacant posts, administrative costs remain high. A 10% reduction in nonessential roles could free up $10–$15 million for teacher pay.

Contracted services — such as transportation and IT — cost another $50–$100 million. Why did school bus contracts rise by $3.8 million even as enrollment fell? Baltimore City has shown that shifting to in-house staff can cut costs. If Baltimore County did that with even 20% of services, it could save $10–$20 million.

Capital projects are another area worth review. The county plans to spend $60–$100 million on senior centers, libraries and playgrounds. As a senior myself, I can say most of us would gladly wait a year for a new recreation center if it meant teachers got their long-overdue raises. Delaying half of these projects could free $30–$50 million.

Incentive programs for volunteer fire and EMS services are admirable, but pay rates have jumped to $50 an hour. Capping compensation and slowing equipment upgrades could yield $1.5–$2 million.

Finally, smaller economic development programs — from mall redevelopment to bulk trash collection — account for $10–$20 million. Many lack clear metrics. Pausing half of them could save $5–$10 million.

In all, these five areas could reallocate $36.5–$97 million — enough to close the $70 million shortfall and fund the $61.4 million in promised teacher compensation.

Maryland’s Blueprint mandates a $60,000 starting salary. Reneging on the deal now jeopardizes morale, recruitment and the future of our schools.

There will be trade-offs, but if we truly value education, then we must value educators — especially when we’ve already given our word.

Tim Thompson, Hunt Valley

