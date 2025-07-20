Last year, I had the privilege of speaking at GITEX Global in Dubai, one of the world’s largest technology conferences. My topic: Why Baltimore — and how the trends shaping the U.S. economy can help cities like ours thrive.

Baltimore holds a special place in the world. In Dubai — a city transformed by visionary investment — you can’t help but leave inspired, with ideas to bring back to advance our own city and region.

The recent Banner article (What Kevin Plank’s 2013 trip to Dubai has to do with your surging BGE bill, July 9, 2025) criticized two key elements of Baltimore Peninsula’s progress: the entrepreneurial vision driving revitalization in a postindustrial city and the investment in infrastructure to make the site development-ready — a best practice in American economic development. Both deserve a more thoughtful perspective.

Large-scale projects like this require time and perseverance. The pandemic upended commercial real estate and created unprecedented challenges for urban development. Yet Baltimore Peninsula continues to make smart, deliberate decisions to navigate these headwinds and lay the foundation for long-term success — as we’ve seen in many other U.S. cities where transformative projects took years to bear fruit.

Baltimore Gas and Electric Company’s investment in upgrading the energy infrastructure reflects forward-thinking planning to meet the site’s long-term needs and support surrounding communities. This is precisely the kind of groundwork necessary to realize Baltimore’s aspirations for growth.

Dismissing bold investments and critical infrastructure only feeds a culture of defeatism. Instead, we should champion these efforts — because they are laying the groundwork for a more resilient, prosperous and sustainable future for all Baltimoreans.

Mark Anthony Thomas is president and CEO of the Greater Baltimore Committee.

