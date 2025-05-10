Desmond Reilly was sure to kick dirt on Columbia and its residents as he closed not one, but three, failed businesses. His desire to save face in the midst of an unceremonious exit is understandable. However, blaming crime at the mall for his failures (‘The Mall in Columbia has become a different world’: Restaurateur blames crime for closures, May 2, 2025) and producing an unwarranted round of negative press for Columbia was unfair to the city and its hard-won reputation.

Columbia is frequently listed as one of the best places in America to live. Our reputation as a safe and diverse community with great schools and a thriving arts and culture district is key to its sustained success as we attract new employers both small and large.

The Banner reported that crime data did “not show crime consistently trending up or down” at the mall. According to Howard County Police, there were 33 reported cases in Columbia’s Town Center District during the first three months of 2023, 44 cases during the same period in 2024, and 38 from January to March of 2025.

Reilly’s argument does not pass the smell test — especially as many of his neighbors at the mall continue to succeed. Perhaps his struggles have more to do with quality and cost. The Walrus’s 4-ounce burger and fries is priced at $22.50. Shake Shack sells a burger and fries for about $14.50 next door. Maggiano’s offers crab cakes at $22. The Walrus has a single crab cake for $30 and a 4-ounce lobster roll for $39.

As federal layoffs continue to rock the region and prices for food, everyday goods, housing, and child care rise, people are cutting back. Is it a stretch to think that Reilly’s restaurants weren’t meeting customers’ expectations in terms of value and price in a tightening economy?

Reilly should not have thrown Columbia and its shopping mall under the bus on his way out if he didn’t have the proof to back his claims. A graceful exit is always appreciated.

Arinze Ifekauche, Oakland Mills

