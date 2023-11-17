Thank you for Rick Hutzell’s column about the Robert F. Kennedy Jr. event in Annapolis. It is nice to be noticed. As I was singled out by name in the opening words, I am hoping you will allow me a brief counterpoint.

Mr. Hutzell describes me as “an OG anti-vaxxer.” The Merriam Webster dictionary defines anti-vaxxer as follows: “a person who opposes the use of some or all vaccines, regulations mandating vaccination, or usually both.” That statement does accurately describe my views, so, yes, I am an anti-vaxxer.

The U.S. Supreme Court on January 22, 2022, prevented the Biden administration from enforcing its mandate that employees of large firms must be vaccinated against COVID-19. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in March 2023 upheld a preliminary injunction blocking President Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate for federal workers. The 4th Circuit Court of Appeals in November 2022 struck down San Diego Unified School District’s COVID-19 student vaccine mandate.

The courts have upheld the rights of many Americans who choose not to take the COVD-19 vaccine. I suspect that if every anti-vaxxer in the country votes for my candidate, Mr. Kennedy, he will win the presidency.

Rick is correct to point out I made a mistake in calling Kathleen Kennedy Townsend a former first lady of Maryland. She is in fact a former lieutenant governor. I regret my error.

Josh Mazer, Annapolis

The views expressed are those of Josh Mazer and do not reflect the position of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s presidential campaign.