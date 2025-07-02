For the first time in American history, the U.S. Department of Justice has sued all 15 federal judges of the U.S. District Court of Maryland (Trump administration sues Maryland federal judges over order blocking removal of immigrants, June 25, 2025).

Why? Because they dared to uphold one of the most basic rights in our legal system: the right to be heard before being summarily expelled from the country you call home.

At issue is a standing order by Chief Judge George L. Russell III, which pauses deportations for 48 hours when a detained immigrant files a petition alleging unlawful detention. It doesn’t block enforcement; it provides a brief window of time for the court to review the case and determine whether due process is being denied.

That’s not radical or partisan. It’s the legal minimum when someone’s future, or life, is at stake.

The DOJ claims the order interferes with executive power and immigration enforcement. But what they view as obstruction is actually the very safeguard that prevents tragedies like that of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Maryland man wrongfully deported to El Salvador despite court orders protecting him.

I’ve worked at the State Department, the White House, and now lead Global Refuge, one of the nation’s largest immigration services nonprofits. I’ve seen how a single hearing — or delay — can mean the difference between protection and permanent separation from loved ones. When we skip due process, we don’t just violate rights. We undermine our own values.

This lawsuit is more than a legal maneuver. It’s also a brazen attempt to intimidate judges for doing their jobs. That should alarm all Americans, regardless of party or position on immigration.

Maryland’s judges are upholding the Constitution, even when it’s politically inconvenient. They deserve our respect — not retaliation.

Our response must be just as strong. Gov. Moore has rightly condemned the lawsuit, and others should join him. Advocates must keep fighting for due process. And ordinary citizens must recognize this moment for what it is: a test of whether we truly believe in fairness, dignity and the rule of law.

Because here in Maryland, we don’t sideline the Constitution — we stand up for it.

Krish O’Mara Vignarajah is president and CEO of Global Refuge

