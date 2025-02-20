Rick Hutzell’s piece about his beloved dog, Rooster, was one of the best I’ve ever read and truly touched my heart (Happy Valentine’s Day to my furry little friend, before it’s too late, Feb. 14, 2025).

Rooster could have just as easily been our current pet, Brody, (a cat, by the way), who is the recipient of much love in our home. Animals always deserve love and protection. That’s why I recently put a check in the mail for the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter to help fund veterinary care for one of its latest rescues, a pitiful, mistreated dog named Harper. So, I’ll end by thanking Rick Hutzell again for sharing his “Rooster” story in hopes that it will encourage others to treat all animals with kindness, leaving no room for abuse, cruelty or neglect.

Rebecca F. Gaffney, Oxford