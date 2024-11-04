In election season, we are inundated with campaign messaging and rhetoric that is light on policy solutions to the most pressing issues facing small business owners like me.

As the CEO of Strum Contracting, a family- and African American-owned business that my father founded in 1987, I have seen firsthand how the small-business landscape has shifted and evolved. Now, policymakers must address the current realities that are making it harder for America’s small businesses to grow and thrive.

A recent survey of small-business owners by Goldman Sachs’ “10,000 Small Businesses Voices” shows that access to affordable and reliable child care is a major issue, with a majority reporting insufficient affordable child care programs in their communities. This makes it difficult for small businesses to find and retain talent, with 80% saying they find it difficult to fill open positions and more than one-third saying their current employees have been forced to cut their work hours or forgo work entirely because of child care challenges.

As a woman in a male-dominated industry, I have a different perspective than some of my colleagues, which is why my company is proud to offer both maternity and paternity leave, recognizing that the responsibility of child care is shared and significant.

It is vital for lawmakers to pass legislation to help our small businesses, such as increasing the tax credit available to businesses that want to help locate or provide child care for their employees. We must eliminate barriers to starting, operating and working for a small business.

Additionally, the procurement process needs reform. The federal government is the largest purchaser of goods and services in our country, yet the contracting process is so complicated and time-consuming to complete, it’s mostly just larger companies that have the resources to partake in it. Simplifying the small business certification process makes it easier for small businesses to get our foot in the door.

These policies will not only benefit small-business owners, but also all working Americans. With the election nearing, candidates must prioritize small-business issues. By supporting America’s small businesses, you support America’s future, which is something that both political parties can stand behind.

Teaera Strum is the chief executive officer of Strum Contracting Co. Inc. She oversees the company’s operations and is responsible for driving the organization’s sustainable growth, market diversification and revenue.