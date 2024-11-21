The article headline (Antisemitism and war motivate some Jewish voters to swing right with rest of the country, Nov. 18, 2024) above an image of a red Trump hat, at least deserved a subhead stating the majority of Jewish people supported Harris, and Jewish women were second after Black women.

Trump is an authoritarian leader. Articles showing any advantage to him (a convicted felon, a bully, a man whose businesses went bankrupt six times, a man who is not trusted by many of his own previous White House staff members), deserve balanced pushback right up front.

Please resist normalizing him and his candidacy.

Pamela Tanton, Baltimore