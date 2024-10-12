A recent letter to the editor about Harborplace sparked passionate reactions from Banner readers, who didn’t agree with the writer’s take. One said she read it “with a chuckle.”

The letter, by Colin Tarbert, president and CEO of Baltimore Development Corp., argued that there were people caught up in the nostalgia of what Baltimore Harborplace used to be in its heyday. Rather than living in the past, they needed to embrace the need for new redevelopment of the area.

Although our other readers’ views varied, one common theme came out: It wasn’t nostalgia driving their concern about the redevelopment. We’ve included their responses below:

Harborplace should be for everyone. Not a few.

Colin Tarbert’s letter to the editor contends that opposition of the proposed residential development of Inner Harbor Park is based on nostalgia. Nothing could be further from the truth. I believe that Harborplace needs to change, but not at the expense of Baltimoreans’ use of a public park. It should not be a park for only those who can afford to live there. There should not be a structure that blocks the view of the harbor to the citizens of Baltimore. Would the city’s citizens like to have a high-rise built next to the pagoda in Patterson Park or in Druid Hill Park? I think not. Let Harborplace continue to be a park with new amenities that all of us can enjoy, rather than a skyscraper for the affluent few. That will be true progress. I hope the citizens of Baltimore will reject Question F on this year’s election ballot.

Larry LaMotte, Baltimore

Residents’ voices need to be heard

I read with a chuckle Colin Tarbert’s opinion piece about the Harborplace redevelopment.

As a lifelong Baltimorean and someone who lives near the harbor, I have a love of Baltimore and a desire to see our city grow and shine.

However, I don’t understand why this can’t be done while including the taxpayers’ and residents’ ideas and desires. The cynical side of me does understand — because it’s all about the money. But the way this P. David Bramble project was rushed through without real input is what is really irritating to me. Not only is it reminiscent of Baltimore’s many shady political development deals of the past, but it also screams the idea that Baltimoreans are too dumb to have any good ideas to offer. We’re not dumb, Mr. Tarbert. And we see through this scheme.

Trust me. I am not stuck in nostalgia. I’m just not money hungry and greedy. I’d like to see Harborplace totally reimagined. A place truly for everyone — not just for affluent people from the suburbs. When was the last time you strolled along the promenade, Mr. Tarbert? That ghost town you speak of is full of people walking, riding bikes and sitting to enjoy the view.

Maybe a reimagining of Harborplace could be a big open green space with artists showcasing their work in pop-ups, with food trucks that rotate so people can sample food from all types of local vendors.

I also wonder if the related zoning changes are really necessary to reimagine Harborplace, or if they are just another way to sneak something by us. Something smells fishy. And it’s not the water in the harbor.

Mia Pefinis, Baltimore