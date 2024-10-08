Harborplace and I share a history. Born the same year it opened, I spent summers downtown with my family, enjoying crabs at Phillips and taking in the Inner Harbor’s energy. It was a symbol of Baltimore’s pride. Later, when I started my career at Baltimore Development Corp., I became the Inner Harbor coordinator, serving the very place that shaped my memories and those of countless Baltimoreans.

Over time, Harborplace declined. What began as a visionary project by local developers passed into the hands of out-of-town owners who neglected it. They failed to invest, allowing this once-bustling waterfront to grow obsolete. Today, its pavilions sit mostly vacant, far from their former glory.

Now, Harborplace is at a turning point. After years of inaction from out-of-town investors, a local developer is finally stepping up — someone who understands Baltimore’s heart and is putting real money behind their vision. This isn’t just talk. It’s a commitment to do the right thing for the future of our city.

With the reopening of Lexington Market, the success of CFG Bank Arena, and the massive public and private investments in Oriole Park and M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore is on the verge of a transformative moment. But without a bold reimagining of Harborplace, that momentum could stall, and downtown — and its tax base — could decline further.

Yet there are those who cling to outdated ideas, driven by ego rather than what’s best for Baltimore’s future. These detractors aren’t serving the city — they’re holding us back. Great cities aren’t great because they stand still but because they evolve along with the world and the people who live there.

Harborplace must become a hub for small businesses, artists and entrepreneurs, showcasing the best of Baltimore. It should be a resilient, sustainable waterfront that welcomes all and connects our neighborhoods to the world.

This fall, Baltimoreans may once again have the chance to shape their city’s future. Harborplace can reclaim its role as the heart of downtown, providing a vibrant space for everyone. Now is the time to move past nostalgia and embrace progress — Baltimore deserves a waterfront that reflects its greatness. Let’s make it happen.

Colin Tarbert, president and CEO of Baltimore Development Corp.