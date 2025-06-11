The Baltimore Banner article (Marylanders in state exchange could see a big jump in health insurance rates, June 3, 2025) about how legislation being considered in Washington will raise the cost of health insurance for many Marylanders caught my attention.

Our son, like millions of people around the country, has been able to have health insurance thanks to the Affordable Care Act and the premium tax credits enacted by the Biden administration to make coverage affordable.

The legislation being pushed by the Republican majority would end those premium credits for more than 20 million people — jacking up the cost of health insurance.

A hike in the price of health insurance means millions of people will lose their insurance, and that could include our son. That’s millions of people who will lose access to preventive care, treatment for chronic conditions and more.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

I know the Maryland General Assembly, led by Delegates Joseline Peña-Melnyk and Jennifer White Holland, have committed to doing what the state can to help Marylanders if Congress does indeed increase the cost of insurance. But our state shouldn’t have to fix what Congress is breaking.

I’m appalled that Congress is considering cutting health insurance for our son and millions of other Americans.

Jana Varwig, Baltimore

The Baltimore Banner publishes letters to the editor, exclusive to our publication, of no more than 350 words. Letters can be submitted for consideration to letters@thebaltimorebanner.com.