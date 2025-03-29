I recognize that, in the grand scheme of things, the following constructive comment is small potatoes. However, I am compelled to write because The Banner is not consistent in how it cites Maryland’s primary airport and primary seaport in its articles.

The State of Maryland owns and operates two major economic engines that facilitate the movement of billions of dollars of goods and people annually and employs tens of thousands of Marylanders. Those two economic engines are the Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore and the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

The Banner consistently and rightfully uses the proper name of the airport — giving due respect to Justice Thurgood Marshall — but for some reason The Banner has stopped using “Helen Delich Bentley” when referring to the port. An internet search over the past year confirms this observation.

Both the port and BWI are named via state statute and are named after two trailblazers: one a woman who broke barriers in journalism and public office and the other an African American who is one our greatest civil rights icons, as well as a well-respected lawyer and jurist.

So, I don’t understand why but (ironically) she was a trailblazing woman journalist and editor based here in Baltimore.

Therefore, I respectfully request that The Banner start using the Port’s proper name again — just as it does with BWI. Thank you for your consideration of my thoughts in the matter.

David Richardson

Bel Air