Last month, Howard County leaders passed legislation holding new homes and buildings to stronger building codes that lower energy bills and improve comfort (Howard County settles for modest climate building code changes as lawsuits pile up, July 2, 2025).

With energy costs soaring in Maryland, stronger building codes make up-front smart investments in energy efficiency a no-brainer, allowing new residents to reap long-term cost savings on utility bills without costly renovations. At the same time, strengthening energy efficiency can help keep families safe and comfortable in their homes even when the heat index tops 100 degrees.

The newly adopted building code is also a win for consumer choice. It ensures new buildings are wired for electric appliances, meaning Howard County residents can easily choose highly efficient electric heat pumps without the added costs of electric panel rewiring.

The passage of these codes is a testament to the yearslong work of grassroots advocates. Hundreds of Howard County residents, including more than 100 students, supported the legislation even as industry groups lobbied to block its passage, which many believe they did to boost their profits.

It’s high time new homes are built smart from the start, and I’m proud to see the Howard County Council take this necessary step.

Monica O’Connor is a member of HoCo Climate Action.

