As a parent and community member, I am deeply concerned about the proposed cuts to Gifted and Talented programs in Howard County Public Schools (Howard County school board eliminates third grade orchestra, makes other cuts despite public pleas, June 12, 2025). These programs are not a luxury — they are essential. Cutting them would directly undermine student learning and opportunity.

Let’s correct a common misconception: Gifted and Talented is not a program for a privileged few. In 2023, 67% of elementary students in Howard County participated in these classes — two-thirds of our children. These programs are foundational, not fringe. Eliminating them would harm the majority of our students.

Gifted and Talented includes more than advanced math. It encompasses curriculum extension units, seminars and research —programs designed to spark curiosity, deepen learning and build critical thinking skills.

Take the “Cinderella Stories Around the World” seminar. It does more than retell fairy tales — it introduces students to global cultures, fostering empathy and comparative analysis.

In GT Research, students tackle real-world problems. One project that began in elementary school evolved into middle school advocacy and helped inspire county legislation banning coal tar sealant, a dangerous chemical once used in pavement.

That’s real-world impact — driven by students and benefiting the entire community.

At a time when science, truth and critical thinking are under attack nationally, now is not the time to pull back. These programs equip students with the tools to become the next generation of thinkers, innovators and change-makers.

Yes, our district faces budget challenges, but cutting Gifted and Talented — one of our most widely accessed, student-facing programs — is not the solution. These offerings uplift students of all backgrounds and define the excellence Howard County strives for.

Let’s lead with vision. Let’s protect what works. Most importantly, let’s invest in the future our students deserve.

Lanlan Xu, Clarksville

