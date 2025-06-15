As pediatricians serving a diverse population of Baltimore residents, we work with child welfare when caregivers need parenting support, children are struggling to stay in school, or we are concerned about inadequate care or neglect. The child welfare office assesses child and family needs, supports parents, and ensures children have safe and nurturing homes.

Child welfare officers help parents access support groups and food assistance, and hold parents accountable. Officers provide ongoing assessment and follow-up designed to support caregivers and children, and set them up for stability.

While the child welfare system has its weaknesses, we have seen how family check-ins by trained child welfare workers help families access food resources and support consistent school attendance.

For immigrant parents reunited with a recently arrived child, there is joy, relief, healing — but, now more than ever, also fear.

Many families feel targeted by the federal government and many immigrant children have witnessed or been victims of violence and extreme psychosocial stressors. Stable caretakers, routines and homes buffer the negative consequences of stress exposure.

As reported in the Banner (ICE ‘wellness checks’ on migrant children in Baltimore intimidate families, advocates say, May 25, 2025), federal immigration agents are conducting home visits in Baltimore and beyond under the guise of welfare checks. Immigration agents are not trained to assess child needs and are not funded or authorized to provide child-focused support.

Using federal officers for child welfare checks is inefficient and potentially harmful. Sending armed federal agents into a child’s home under a false pretext may result in harm. Children may be re-traumatized and be less likely to cooperate with authorities now or in the future.

A potential motivation for home visits is the opportunity to identify household members eligible for deportation, given the challenge the federal government has faced in delivering on its promise of mass deportations. The use of children as political pawns has a long, dark history in our country.

If the federal government truly cared about child welfare, increasing funding and resources for existing child welfare agencies would be a more efficient and effective use of resources.

Tania Maria Caballero is an assistant professor of pediatrics at Johns Hopkins University.

Sarah Polk is an associate professor of pediatrics and director of Centro SOL at Johns Hopkins University.

